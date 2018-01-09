Jenny Wall, Former Hulu and Netflix Exec, Joins Gimlet Media as CMO

Entertainment-marketing vet Jenny Wall is jumping into the burgeoning world of podcasting.

Wall, a former Hulu and Netflix marketing executive, has joined Gimlet Media as the Brooklyn-based podcast network’s first chief marketing officer.

In the newly created role, Wall will oversee all marketing and audience-development efforts for Gimlet. Most recently, she was Hulu’s SVP and head of marketing before exiting in May 2017. Before that she was VP of marketing at Netflix, overseeing brand campaigns for original series.

Gimlet, founded in 2014, has produced several popular podcast shows including “Reply All,” “StartUp,” “Homecoming” and “The Nod.” The startup has inked pacts to adapt several of its shows for TV and film, including a two-season order from Amazon Studios for espionage thriller “Homecoming” starring Julia Roberts in her first TV series.

Wall will be based at Gimlet’s Brooklyn headquarters, after relocating from L.A. (where she’s lived for 15 years) sometime this spring. She reports to president Matt Lieber, who co-founded Gimlet Media with Alex Blumberg. Wall officially started at Gimlet on Jan. 3.

“Jenny brings over two decades of entertainment marketing experience, with a proven track record for sparking cultural moments through stories that matter, from ‘House of Cards’ to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,'” Lieber said in announcing her hire. “She has worked to elevate the most significant new platforms in entertainment — HBO, Netflix, Hulu — and I can’t wait to see how her innovative, risk-taking approach will advance our growth in this new world of audio.”

At Hulu, Wall oversaw the launches of the streaming-video company’s original programming date, including the Emmy-winning “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Mindy Project,” “Difficult People,” and “Casual.” She also led the marketing launch of Hulu’s ad-free SVOD service and the Hulu with Live TV over-the-top bundle.

After leaving Hulu, Wall said, “I wanted to make sure the next move I made was very aligned with what I’m passionate with… I talked to some amazing people, but I felt really at home here in regards to where storytelling is going and the narratives they’re doing.”

She added, “With people being barraged by more video all the time, I think audio, at least to me, is almost like getting back to reading a good book.”

Wall also said she was attracted by Gimlet Media’s Hollywood deals, and she’ll be involved in efforts to take the company’s intellectual property to other formats. In addition to Amazon’s “Homecoming” show, directed and executive produced by “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail, Gimlet has deals for an ABC adaptation of “StartUp” with Zach Braff and with Annapurna Pictures to turn an episode of “Reply All” into a feature film directed by Richard Linklater and starring Robert Downey Jr.

Gimlet has raised about $27 million in funding from investors including WPP, Laurene Powell Jobs’ Emerson Collective, Stripes Group, Graham Holdings, Cross Culture Ventures and Betaworks.

Wall joined Netflix in 2012, and during her year-and-a-half stint there she spearheaded brand and launch campaigns for the company’s early original series including “House of Cards,” “Orange Is the New Black” and “Arrested Development.”

Prior to Netflix, Wall spent three years as CMO of entertainment agency BLT Communications, creating marketing campaigns for TV, films and brands. She started her career in entertainment at HBO in 1995 in New York where she was part of the team that created the landmark “It’s not TV. It’s HBO” campaign. Wall currently serves on the board of marketing association PromaxBDA.