Jeff Lucas, Former Snap Sales Boss, Hired by Verizon’s Oath VP of Americas Sales

Jeff Lucas, who exited as global head of sales for Snapchat parent company Snap earlier this year, has now taken the Oath.

Lucas has joined Verizon’s Oath division, which combines the businesses of AOL and Yahoo, as VP and head of Americas sales. In the newly created role, he oversees Oath’s national and midmarket sales teams in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Lucas is based in New York and reports to John DeVine, chief revenue officer.

Prior to joining Snap in 2016, Lucas worked at Viacom for 11 years, most recently as head of sales and marketing. While at the media conglomerate, he led Viacom’s Vantage big-data program and helped launch Viacom Velocity, its integrated marketing and branded-content division.

Before that, he was at Universal Television Group/NBCUniversal Cable Group, serving as president of ad sales, marketing, and cross-platform initiatives, and was NBC’s VP of Olympic sales and marketing.

“Jeff brings exceptional experience to this new leadership position at Oath and he will play a vital role as we drive brand building solutions for premium brands in the coming year,” DeVine said in announcing the hire. “With over 20 years of senior sales management expertise, Jeff will help deliver on our expansive growth plans in the Americas region.”

The announcement of Lucas’s hiring comes ahead of Oath’s 2018 Digital Content NewFronts presentation for advertisers, scheduled for May 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Manhattan’s Pier 26.