Jamie Foxx’s Celebrity Talk Show ‘Off Script’ Premiere Date Set

Jamie Foxx will chat up Hollywood actors and comedians — in a souped-up Winnebago RV — in his new online talk show “Off Script,” set to premiere Friday, May 4.

The eight-part series will run across Group Nine Media’s Thrillist and NowThis channels. “Off Script” features the actor-comedian-musician bantering with celeb guests including Denzel Washington, Jeremy Renner, Sarah Silverman, Benicio del Toro, and Vince Vaughn. Each segment will run 6-8 minutes.

Thrillist president Ocean MacAdams touted the Foxx series at parent company Group Nine Media’s Digital Content NewFronts event Thursday in New York. The show is sponsored by Grey Goose vodka.

“It’s called ‘Off Script,’ which gives you a sense of what Jamie will be talking about with his guests,” MacAdams said.

In a tweet late Wednesday, Foxx posted a pic of himself celebrating the impending launch of the show — duly calling out the sponsor and holding what is presumably a tumbler of vodka in his hand:

Foxx, who will return as host of season 2 of game show “Beat Shazam” on Fox premiering May 29, is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham. Earlier this week, Foxx was in NYC to host Verizon’s NewFronts pitch.

“Off Script” is produced by JASH, the digital-comedy studio acquired by Group Nine last year, in collaboration with the Sunshine Co., a branded-content production firm.

Also at the NewFronts event, Thrillist announced a new travel channel that will be launching on Snapchat Discover starting this summer. In addition, it provided a sneak peek at several new shows, including “The Amazing Taste,” a food/travel competition series (styled on “The Amazing Race”); “Instachef,” a profile series of chefs and cooks who have built huge audiences on Instagram; and “America Takes the Wheel,” a food/travel show for Facebook Watch that will visit a different U.S. city each week — with Facebook users controlling where the show’s hosts go and do by voting.

Group Nine’s investors include Discovery, and the digital-media rollup’s brands include Thrillist, NowThis, The Dodo and science/tech focused Seeker.