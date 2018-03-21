Jack White Concert for ‘Boarding House Reach’ Album Release to Be Live-Streamed on Twitter

Jack White’s concert for the release of his third studio album, “Boarding House Reach,” will be live-streaming for free this Friday, exclusively on .

The stream is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, March 23, available exclusively on at live.twitter.com/jackwhite. White’s show, at the Warsaw in Brooklyn, is part of the Live Nation Concert Series on Twitter.

The performance is notable given the anticipation for White’s forthcoming album. Also worth noting: Jack White doesn’t have an official Twitter account although his record label, Third Man Records, does.

White, a 12-time Grammy winner and ex-frontman of the White Stripes, in January announced that he will launch his first world tour in almost four years beginning April 19 in Detroit and continuing through Aug. 24 in Las Vegas, with stops in London, Paris and Amsterdam. As previously announced White also is booked for headline performances at festivals including Lollapalooza 2018, Governors Ball, Boston Calling, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Shaky Knees Music Festival, Arroyo Seco, and Rock Werchter.

White’s special performance Friday is sponsored by Live Nation’s 8th Annual Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City, which White is headlining on June 1. As with his other live gigs, the audience at the Brooklyn show will be required to keep their smartphones locked for the duration of the performance.

The Live Nation Concert series on Twitter has included live streamed shows from Imagine Dragons, Steve Aoki, G-Eazy, A$AP Ferg, Zac Brown Band, Zedd, Train, 21 Savage, and Khalid.