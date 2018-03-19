VSCO Launches Wes Anderson-Inspired Photo Filters in Time for ‘Isle of Dogs’ Opening

Popular photography app VSCO is launching three new photo filters that have been inspired by Wes Anderson’s color choices for his upcoming stop-motion movie “Isle of Dogs.” “This is the first time we’ve collaborated with a major motion picture, and we couldn’t imagine a better fit than a Wes Anderson film,” said VSCO co-founder and CEO Joel Flory.

“As a filmmaker renowned for his unique perspective and aesthetic, it was a natural fit that we’d work with Wes and his team to bring his new movie’s distinctive style to VSCO users,” he continued. “VSCO’s mission is to give creators the tools and inspiration they need to reach their creative potential, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to work with an artist who has been such a huge influence to so many in our community, including myself.”

The three filters, which have been developed in partnership with Fox Searchlight and the “Isle of Dogs” filmmakers, are inspired by three different scenes of the movie. The first one, dubbed “Dog 1,” emphasizes neutral colors and mutes everything too vibrant for a true Trash Island look.

“Dog 2” emphasizes yellow hues and is “inspired by a scene in which foreign exchange student Tracy Walker calls on her classmates to take action,” according to VSCO. “Dog 3” emphasizes pink-purple highlights and is inspired by a lab in Megasaki City. All three filters will only be available for a limited time.

“Isle of Dogs” is set to premiere in theaters on March 23. Digital promotion of the movie also included an extensive behind-the-scenes VR experience produced by Felix & Paul Studios.