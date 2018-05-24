Model Iskra Lawrence to Host ‘Mirror Challenge’ Docu-Series on Facebook Watch

Iskra Lawrence
CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

Iskra Lawrence — international model, Instagram star, and advocate of healthy body self-image — is hosting a documentary series exclusively on Facebook Watch that will explore how people view themselves and how they can change their perspective.

Lawrence’s “The Mirror Challenge,” which comes from digital-media company Defy Media’s women-targeted Clevver brand, will follow people of all shapes and sizes as they bare it all, in some cases literally, on a journey to embrace who they are inside and out.

The five-episode series will premiere on Facebook Watch on Tuesday, June 5, with new episodes rolling out each following week. Each episode — running around 15 minutes — highlights one person’s story and path to self-discovery with the help of Lawrence and her “mirror challenge” techniques. It will be available exclusive on Facebook for a six-month window.

In addition, Defy in August plans to debut “What Your (Blank) Tells Her” on Facebook Watch. From the company’s Smosh comedy brand, the show is hosted by Melanie Iglesias (MTV’s “Girl Code”), in which the actor-comedian-writer-musician-influencer will join the Smosh cast and celebrity guests as they decipher the unspoken language guys send to women through what they do, wear, eat and put out on social media.

Both “The Mirror Challenge” and “What Your (Blank) Tells Her” are executive produced Brandon Rae, Defy Media director of development.

Lawrence, 27, told Variety she has been using the “mirror challenge” approach to help people talk about their self-image issues for several years. After meeting with Clevver execs at VidCon 2017 in Anaheim, Calif., the show was greenlit this year. Shooting for the series took place over five days, featuring a group of three women and two men.

The issues facing “The Mirror Challenge” participants, who were recruited by Clevver after a call for submissions on its social channels, included sexual abuse, eating disorders, bullying and infertility.

“I learnt so much about other people’s experiences and struggles,” Lawrence said. “It was wonderful seeing their growth.”

Lawrence has 4 million followers on Instagram. She was Aerie’s first #AerieReal Role Model, appearing prominently in the lingere brand’s campaigns, which use only un-retouched images. She also was featured in American Eagle’s first airbrush-free campaign in 2017. Lawrence has spoken at numerous events including TEDx, in a talk emphasizing the importance of self-care and the need to reject unrealistic beauty standards. The English model is repped by New York’s JAG Models and the London’s Models 1.

In “The Mirror Challenge,” Lawrence asks people how they view themselves every single day in their own mirror. As they confront their biggest fears and insecurities about their appearance, Lawrence will provide guidance to them on healing from a range of mental-health disorders.

“We want to create a movement, to encourage people to take the purposeful time to decide how they look at themselves,” Lawrence said.

For Defy’s Clevver, “Mirror Challenge” lines up with the brand’s female-focused uplifting and empowering programming strategy. And, on Facebook Watch, the company’s hope is that fans will engage in the discussion about body-image and other identity issues.

