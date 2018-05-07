Code Changes Reveal Plans for Instagram Music Stickers (Report)

-owned Instagram may be getting ready to launch a new music stickers feature, Techcrunch reported Monday. Recent code changes reveal plans to give Instagram users the ability to search for music alongside other content that can be added to Instagram Stories as stickers, according to the report.

didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to simply adding emoji, hearts and birthday hats, Instagram users can already add hash tags, a location, time and other dynamic content to photos and videos they want to post as stories. Soon, users may also be able to search for songs, genres and musical moods to add as music stickers, with music presumably being played while users look at their stories.

Instagram code snippets mentioning music stickers, as found by Techcrunch.

Instagram’s music integration comes at the heels of Facebook striking deals with the major record labels at the beginning of this year. The company also recently announced an integration with Spotify, letting users share music from the Spotify app directly to Instagram Stories.