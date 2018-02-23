You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Independent Filmmaker Project Will Expand Into Podcasts and Audio Storytelling

By

Ariana's Most Recent Stories

View All
Independent Filmmaker Project
CREDIT: Courtesy of Independent Filmmaker Project

The Independent Filmmaker Project has announced plans to expand into podcasts and audio storytelling, with the New York-based nonprofit now including the form as part of its artist programs, member offerings, and educational initiatives at the IFP Audio Thought Leader Summit.

The new summit will encompass discussions with industry members and aspiring creators interested in podcasting and audio-based storytelling. Speakers and panelists will offer advice about emerging technology, industry trends, collaboration and innovation. In partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and the EDC, the summit will also include “speed dating” meetings with IFP’s Podcast Certificate Program graduates and producers.

Speakers and panelists on the lineup include Will Hall, Executive Creative Director of Rain Agency, Sayspring CEO Mark Webster and the Chief Marketing Officer at iHeart Media, Gayle Troberman.

Additionally, IFP Audio Story Labs will open in April to support the development of audio-storytelling projects. The launching of the labs corresponds with the kickoff of the Made in NY Podcast Certificate Program, which teaches selected applicants how to produce, develop and market a podcast. Participants get a hands-on experience of the podcasting-making process including development, production, post-production, distribution and monetization.

IFP launched 40 years ago as a platform to connect film artists with essential resources and encourage development and distribution. The organization has a network of more than 10,000 storytellers around the world.

More Digital

  • soundcloud-logo

    Twitter's Annual Report Reveals That Its $70 Million SoundCloud Investment Was a Bust

    The Independent Filmmaker Project has announced plans to expand into podcasts and audio storytelling, with the New York-based nonprofit now including the form as part of its artist programs, member offerings, and educational initiatives at the IFP Audio Thought Leader Summit. The new summit will encompass discussions with industry members and aspiring creators interested in […]

  • Independent Filmmaker Project

    Independent Filmmaker Project Will Expand Into Podcasts and Audio Storytelling

    The Independent Filmmaker Project has announced plans to expand into podcasts and audio storytelling, with the New York-based nonprofit now including the form as part of its artist programs, member offerings, and educational initiatives at the IFP Audio Thought Leader Summit. The new summit will encompass discussions with industry members and aspiring creators interested in […]

  • Ghostbusters World

    Google Launches ARCore, Teases 'Ghostbusters' Augmented Reality Game

    The Independent Filmmaker Project has announced plans to expand into podcasts and audio storytelling, with the New York-based nonprofit now including the form as part of its artist programs, member offerings, and educational initiatives at the IFP Audio Thought Leader Summit. The new summit will encompass discussions with industry members and aspiring creators interested in […]

  • Daniela Vega A Fantastic Woman

    Rakuten TV Picks Up Oscar Contender ‘A Fantastic Woman,’ Sets Day and Date U.K. Release

    The Independent Filmmaker Project has announced plans to expand into podcasts and audio storytelling, with the New York-based nonprofit now including the form as part of its artist programs, member offerings, and educational initiatives at the IFP Audio Thought Leader Summit. The new summit will encompass discussions with industry members and aspiring creators interested in […]

  • AUGGIE (Jacob Tremblay) and JACK WILL

    Lionsgate's 'Wonder' Tops DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sales and Rental Charts

    The Independent Filmmaker Project has announced plans to expand into podcasts and audio storytelling, with the New York-based nonprofit now including the form as part of its artist programs, member offerings, and educational initiatives at the IFP Audio Thought Leader Summit. The new summit will encompass discussions with industry members and aspiring creators interested in […]

  • Mark Warner

    Mark Warner: Social Media Giants Are 'One Significant Event Away' From Loss of Consumer Faith

    The Independent Filmmaker Project has announced plans to expand into podcasts and audio storytelling, with the New York-based nonprofit now including the form as part of its artist programs, member offerings, and educational initiatives at the IFP Audio Thought Leader Summit. The new summit will encompass discussions with industry members and aspiring creators interested in […]

  • NRA TV

    Amazon Targeted in Calls to Drop NRA TV App, Which Is Also on Apple TV, Roku

    The Independent Filmmaker Project has announced plans to expand into podcasts and audio storytelling, with the New York-based nonprofit now including the form as part of its artist programs, member offerings, and educational initiatives at the IFP Audio Thought Leader Summit. The new summit will encompass discussions with industry members and aspiring creators interested in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad