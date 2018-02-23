Independent Filmmaker Project Will Expand Into Podcasts and Audio Storytelling

The Independent Filmmaker Project has announced plans to expand into podcasts and audio storytelling, with the New York-based nonprofit now including the form as part of its artist programs, member offerings, and educational initiatives at the IFP Audio Thought Leader Summit.

The new summit will encompass discussions with industry members and aspiring creators interested in podcasting and audio-based storytelling. Speakers and panelists will offer advice about emerging technology, industry trends, collaboration and innovation. In partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and the EDC, the summit will also include “speed dating” meetings with IFP’s Podcast Certificate Program graduates and producers.

Speakers and panelists on the lineup include Will Hall, Executive Creative Director of Rain Agency, Sayspring CEO Mark Webster and the Chief Marketing Officer at iHeart Media, Gayle Troberman.

Additionally, IFP Audio Story Labs will open in April to support the development of audio-storytelling projects. The launching of the labs corresponds with the kickoff of the Made in NY Podcast Certificate Program, which teaches selected applicants how to produce, develop and market a podcast. Participants get a hands-on experience of the podcasting-making process including development, production, post-production, distribution and monetization.

IFP launched 40 years ago as a platform to connect film artists with essential resources and encourage development and distribution. The organization has a network of more than 10,000 storytellers around the world.