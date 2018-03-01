Hulu Releases VR Music Doc About Phoenix (EXCLUSIVE)

Hulu released the third episode of its virtual reality (VR) music documentary “On Stage” Thursday, which takes a closer look at the roots of the French indie pop band Phoenix.

Viewers get to visit the band’s hometown Versailles, hear them talk about their childhood and influences, and also describe the idea behind the visuals of their live shows. This behind-the scenes footage is being complemented with excerpts from a live gig at London’s Alexandra Palace.

The episode is available via Hulu’s VR apps on Google Daydream, PlayStation VR, Samsung GearVR, Windows Mixed Reality and Oculus Rift. Viewers can also watch a 2D 360-degree version of the video on the web.

“On Stage” is a cooperation between Hulu and Live Nation. “We are setting out to utilize advancements in VR to bring music fans closer to their favorite acts,” the company said in a blog post Thursday. “And, ultimately, to create a first-of-its kind, premium music experience.”

Hulu and Live Nation first announced their partnership in early 2017. Hulu released a first episode of “On Stage” featuring Lil Wayne a year ago, and followed with a second episode about Major Lazer in May.

“On Stage” isn’t Hulu’s first foray into VR. The video service launched its first VR apps in 2016, and previously also licensed two comedy series as well as a news show from AOL’s RYOT VR unit.

Thus far, Hulu has made all of its VR content available for free to all users, regardless of whether they have a Hulu subscription or not. Instead, the service has opted to monetize VR through brand partnerships. In the case of the new Phoenix episode of “On Stage,” Hulu teamed up with Universal Pictures.