Hulu Inks Exclusive Deal With Vice for 150 Hours of Viceland Programming

Hulu has reached a deal with Vice Media that will bring 150 hours of original shows from the Viceland cable network to the internet-streaming service.

It’s Vice’s first-ever subscription VOD agreement for Viceland, and the first content-licensing deal between Hulu and Vice Media. The deal makes Hulu the exclusive SVOD home for Viceland’s shows.

The agreement covers past seasons of 15 Viceland shows, including “Gaycation,” the LGBTQ travel series hosted by Ellen Page and her best friend Ian Daniel; “What Would Diplo Do?” starring James Van Der Beek (pictured above) in a spoof of the electronic dance music DJ; Gloria Steinem’s “Woman” docu-series; and rapper-chef Action Bronson’s “F*ck, That’s Delicious” food show.

Hulu will begin streaming the Viceland shows starting June 8.

“Our viewers love watching thought-provoking reality series on Hulu, and partnering with Viceland is yet another way we’re building the most valuable content offering for fans of unscripted programming,” Lisa Holme, Hulu’s VP of content acquisition, said in a statement. “Viceland has consistently created and produced stories that explore the cutting-edge, culturally relevant topics that Hulu’s young and passionate audience craves, and we’re excited to be the very first to offer their shows in a subscription on-demand environment.”

For Vice, the deal represents a new revenue stream for Viceland to monetize its investment in original premium content — as ratings for the channel in the U.S. and elsewhere have remained relatively low. Earlier this year, Viceland Canada was left in limbo after partner Rogers Communications pulled out of its pact with Vice Media.

In the U.S., Viceland operates as a joint venture of Vice and A+E Networks, the cable-programming business owned by Disney and Hearst. (Disney is an investor in Vice, along with 21st Century Fox — and the two media conglomerates also each own 30% of Hulu.) Vice acknowledged in a statement that Viceland, which launched in 2016, is “still in its infancy” but says it has seen double-digit viewership growth year-over-year among viewers 18-49.

The deal follows Hulu and A+E Networks’ March 2017 affiliate agreement, which brought Viceland and A+E’s six other networks to Hulu’s live TV streaming service.

“Viceland is a key part of expanding on Vice’s ongoing commitment to create the most compelling and unique content young viewers can’t find anywhere else,” Viceland president Guy Slattery commented.

Other shows coming to Hulu under the deal include: “Black Market,” featuring Michael K. Williams, “Abandoned,” “Bong Appétit,” “Cyberwar, “Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia,” “Hate Thy Neighbor,” “Huang’s World” and “Weediquette.”