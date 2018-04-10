Hulu Inks Sponsorship Deal for NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Hulu is hitting the ice to promote its live TV streaming service.

A day before the start of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, Hulu announced a deal with the hockey league to be an official sponsor for the playoffs and final.

Hulu debuted its live-TV service in May 2017 and has found that live sports has been a significant driver of subscription signups. The NHL deal, it’s hoping, will get the Hulu brand in front of sports fans and let them know they can catch a wealth of TV sports on the $40-per-month service.

The move comes after Google’s YouTube TV last month secured a multiyear deal to be the first-ever presenting sponsor for the NBA Finals, after renewing and extending its partnership with Major League Baseball, which includes YouTube TV’s return as presenting sponsor of the World Series for 2018 and 2019.

Effective April 11, Hulu will become an official NHL partner for the entirety of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs and Final. The partnership includes a national marketing campaign across the NHL’s digital and social channels, as well as camera-visible, in-stadium inventory within all U.S. venues.

“With sports serving as the centerpiece for many of our live TV viewers, we’re always looking for new, innovative ways to engage fans and make sure they never miss a single moment of their favorite games,” Patrizio Spagnoletto, Hulu’s head of media and subscriber growth, said in a statement.

As part of the agreement, Hulu has also partnered with the National Hockey League Players’ Association to create video vignettes showcasing some NHL stars that will “help drive awareness for Hulu as a streaming option” for the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The collaboration also includes integration within all NBC broadcasts with on-air presenting sponsorship of NBC Sports’ NHL Live pre-game show for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Hulu will also create a custom hockey collection within the Hulu experience throughout the NHL playoffs.

Subscribers to Hulu’s live TV service will be able to stream the NHL postseason on NBC, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), CNBC, USA Network and Golf Channel. The Stanley Cup Final series will be carried on NBC and NBCSN.