Hulu Hires Netflix, Samsung Execs as VPs on Marketing Team

Hulu has expanded its marketing executive ranks with two new hires: Ryan Crosby, formerly Netflix’s director of global creative marketing, and Nick Tran, previously head of brand culture at Samsung Electronics.

Crosby has been named Hulu’s VP of content marketing, overseeing marketing strategy and activities for originals, licensed programming, and live TV. Tran, as VP of brand and culture marketing at Hulu, will be responsible for brand strategy, campaigns and activations and social media.

The two execs will join Hulu in June, reporting directly to chief marketing officer Kelly Campbell, a former longtime Google marketing executive who joined the company last summer.

“During a critical time for Hulu, we’re excited to bring in two new vice presidents to anchor our brand and content-marketing teams,” Kelly Campbell, Hulu’s chief marketing officer, said in announcing the hires. “Ryan Crosby and Nick Tran are tremendous leaders with proven track records, who will join Hulu’s talented marketing team to lead the next evolution of our Hulu brand promise and content marketing campaigns.”

At Netflix, Crosby oversaw the team responsible for driving awareness, acquisition and viewing for Netflix original series including “Orange Is the New Black,” “House of Cards,” “Stranger Things,” “The Crown” and “Altered Carbon.” Before joining Netflix in 2015, he served as VP of consumer marketing at video-game publisher Activision Blizzard. Earlier in his career, Crosby held multiple marketing roles at Microsoft’s Xbox division where he managed the “Halo” franchise and worked as an account supervisor at ad agencies TBWA\Chiat\Day and Wieden+Kennedy.

Tran, before joining Hulu, spent two years at Samsung Electronics where he oversaw social-media, influencer and experiential marketing in entertainment, sports and music. Among his projects, Tran established a partnership with Disney to bring popular characters to Samsung’s AR Emoji feature, which allows users to create a 3D emoji version of themselves by mirroring facial expressions.

Prior to Samsung Electronics, Tran was VP of marketing at Stance, a socks and underwear brand, and before that served as digital marketing and social-media lead at Taco Bell.