Hulu Adds The CW to Live TV Lineup in Eight Cities

Fans of the CW’s primetime favorites like “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” and “Riverdale” can now watch the network live on Hulu’s streaming TV service — but only in a handful of markets, which for now do not include New York or L.A.

Subscribers of Hulu’s $40-per-month live service have had access to on-demand programming from the CW Network since last September. Starting Thursday, the CW’s live linear stream will be available to Hulu live TV subscribers in the following eight cities: Philadelphia, San Francisco, Atlanta, Tampa, Detroit, Seattle, Sacramento and Pittsburgh.

Hulu said it will continue to roll out The CW’s linear channel to additional cities soon. Customers can check the lineup in their area by entering their ZIP Code on Hulu’s website (at this link).

As of the end of 2017, Hulu had more than 17 million subscribers for its subscription on-demand and live TV packages (but didn’t break out how many were specifically for the skinny-bundle live TV package vs. SVOD-only service).

Hulu’s live TV bundle now includes more than 50 broadcast and cable networks including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN, CNN, Fox News, TBS, TNT and Disney Channel (with Showtime available for $9 extra per month). Missing from the lineup are channels from AMC Networks, Viacom, Starz, and Discovery Communications. The Hulu live TV service includes full access to the SVOD library, as well.