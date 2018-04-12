You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hulu Starts Selling HBO for $4.99 per Month for Limited Time

Janko Roettgers

Hulu is giving its subscribers a deep discount on HBO just in time for the return of “Westworld” later this month: The video subscription service began selling its HBO add-on for just $4.99 per month this week. Hulu subscribers who don’t have HBO as part of their plan yet can lock in the discount for six months, after which it reverts to the regular price of $14.99 per month.

The company didn’t officially announce the limited-time offer, but began making it available via its website Tuesday. The offer will be available for a limited time, according to a Hulu spokesperson.

Hulu began offering HBO as an add-on to its subscription service last July, and is selling the channel alongside other such add-ons from Showtime and Cinemax. Subscribers can access HBO’s programming via the Hulu app on some devices, and also use their Hulu credentials to sign into the HBO Now app.

The add-on is available to both subscribers of Hulu’s on-demand plans as well as its live TV streaming service. This means that subscribers to Hulu’s limited commercials plan, which costs $7.99 per month, can effectively get HBO and Hulu together for less than the price of a regular HBO subscription.

Earlier this week, Hulu announced a new bundled subscription plan with Spotify, giving existing Spotify subscribers access to Hulu and Spotify for a combined $12.99 per month. Spotify subscribers who made use of that bundle are unfortunately not eligible for the discounted HBO offer — so you won’t be able to get discounts for both Hulu and HBO at the same time.

