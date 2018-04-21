‘Greatest Showman’ Tops Disc Sales Charts as ‘Last Jedi’ Slips to No. 2

After two weeks at No. 1, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” finally ceded the top spot on the national home video sales charts to a new release from 20th Century Fox.

“The Greatest Showman,” a musical biopic about circus showman P.T. Barnum, took the No. 1 spot the week ended April 14 on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, and NPD VideoScan’s dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

“The Last Jedi” slipped to No. 2 on both charts, selling about one-third as many discs as the Fox musical, which earned over $173 million in U.S. theaters.

No. 3 on both the overall and Blu-ray disc sales charts was Sony Pictures’ successful “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

The No. 4 spot on the two sales charts went to two different new releases. On the overall disc chart, season three of “Outlander” series debuted at No. 4, while on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart Warner’s animated direct-to-video “Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay” took fourth place.

“Suicide Squad” bowed at No. 5 on the overall disc sales chart, while on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart fifth place went to Disney’s “Thor: Ragnarok,” still in the top after more than a month of availability.

“Outlander: Season Three” debuted at No. 6 on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

One other new release made the top 10 its first week out: Sony Pictures’ “Proud Mary,” a mob thriller with a box office take of less than $21 million. The film debuted at No. 8 on the overall disc sales chart and No. 10 on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

“The Greatest Showman” generated 66% of its first week sales from Blu-ray Disc and 7% from 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, NPD data shows.

“Outlander” sales were just 43% Blu-ray, compared to 70% for “Suicide Squad.”

On the Media Play News rental chart for the week ended April 15, the “Jumanji” sequel held onto the top spot for a fourth consecutive week.

Warner’s “Father Figures” remained at No. 2, with the next three chart positions going to new releases: “Proud Mary” at No. 3; “All the Money in the World,” also from Sony Pictures, at No. 4; and “Molly’s Game,” from Universal Pictures, at No. 5.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 4/14/18:

1. The Greatest Showman (new)

2. Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

3. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

4. Outlander: Season Three (new)

5. Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (new)

6. Thor: Ragnarok

7. Coco

8. Proud Mary (new)

9. Justice League

10. Ferdinand

11. Pitch Perfect 3

12. Molly’s Game (new)

13. Insidious: The Last Key

14. All the Money in the World (new)

15. Phantom Thread (new)

16. Braven (new)

17. Jumanji (1995)

18. Father Figures

19. The Shape of Water

20. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

Top 10 Media Play News rental chart for the week ended 4/15/18:

1. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (new)

2. Father Figures

3. Proud Mary (new)

4. All the Money in the World (new)

5. Molly’s Game (new)

6. Justice League

7. Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

8. Insidious: The Last Key

9. Ferdinand

10. Thor: Ragnarok

