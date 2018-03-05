Grace Helbig, Mamrie Hart on Their YouTube Talk Show: Pee-wee Herman Meets Hoda & Kathie Lee

Grace Helbig and Mamrie Hart, popular YouTube comedians who are real-life BFFs, have launched their new a weekday talk show — serving up very light fare, not biting political or social commentary.

The duo describe the show, called “This Might Get…,” as a cross between offbeat ’80s kids program “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” and the “Today” show’s Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford.

“So much of this show is Grace and I shooting the shit together — we want the focus to be just the two of us,” said Hart (above left). Helbig said the genesis for this show was “we wanted more of a professional reason to hang out with each other.”

The show, produced by Studio71, premiered Monday (March 5) on the dedicated YouTube “This Might Get” channel. New episodes will post each weekday at 3:30 am PT. (Watch the first installment, below.) Studio71 revealed plans for the show with Hart and Helbig, when Helbig signed to the company’s creator network. The format of “This Might Get…” is similar to Rhett & Link’s “Good Mythical Morning,” which also is affiliated with Studio71.

Each episode, running 7-12 minutes, will focus on a different topic, meme, or pop-culture event. Helbig said the show will “lean toward more evergreen, comedic content” rather than current events but, she added, “We can’t stay away from pop culture.” Also: expect puns.

Related And the Winner for Best Tech in Hollywood Goes To... (Guest Column) Spotify's RapCaviar Mastermind Tuma Basa Is Leaving for YouTube

In the premiere episode, the duo draw self-portraits with their teeth, try to shave their camerman’s beard, and floss each other’s teeth. Other activities in the show’s first week: Grace and Mamrie learn to play the drums, and Mamrie demos a novel way to eat a Dorito. “I don’t want to give too many secrets, but basically technology and pure laziness come together,” she said.

The YouTubers plan to experiment with the format, featuring special guests, challenges, DIYs, how-tos, and fashion and beauty tips. “We can try a bunch of things, throw a lot of things against the wall and see what sticks,” Hart said.

Hart and Helbig plan to shoot all five episodes per week in one day, at Studio71’s facility in Burbank, Calif. The YouTubers are accustomed to one-woman-band video production, but now have the full production resources of Studio71 for “This Might Get” including a dedicated set.

Quipped Helbig: “The show is more polished – but we aren’t.” Hart added, “There’s so much we couldn’t do before with just a tripod in my kitchen.” The fanbases for both Helbig (32) and Hart (34) skew toward millennial and Gen Z females.

“This Might Get” is executive produced by Michael Goldfine, who serves as EP of Studio71’s owned-and-operated channels. He’s worked with the two YouTubers before, having produced both Lionsgate’s 2016 comedy film “Dirty 30” and “Camp Takota,” in which Helbig and Hart co-starred with fellow YouTube star Hannah Hart (who isn’t related to Mamrie).

“He’s like a rascally younger brother – even though he’s older than me,” Mamrie Hart said about Goldfine.

“This Might Get…” is a reference to Helbig and Mamrie Hart’s past live comedy tour, “This Might Get Weird Y’all.” Helbig also had a short run on late-night cable TV: In 2015, she hosted “The Grace Helbig Show” on E!, which aired for eight episodes. For now, Helbig doesn’t see a return to traditional TV: “We feel like there’s an open spot for something fun and silly on YouTube every day,” she said.

Grace Helbig is repped by WME and managed by Bleecker Street. Mamrie Hart is repped by CAA and Bleecker Street.

Watch the first episode of “This Might Get”: