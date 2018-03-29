GoPro Introduces New $200 Hero Camera

Action cam maker GoPro introduced a new entry-level camera dubbed Hero Thursday. Priced $199.99, the new camera offers most of the features also available with the company’s higher-end models, albeit with slightly lower specs.

The new Hero camera does come with a 2-inch color touch screen and voice control, offers video stabilization and noise control that’s powered by three internal microphones — all features that are also available on higher-end models.

It can record video with a resolution of 1440p at 60 frames per second, which is just above the typical 1080p and not anywhere near the 4K resolutions offered by GoPro’s $300 Hero5 or $400 Hero6. Photos are limited to 10 megapixel, as opposed to the 12 megapixel available with its higher-end siblings.

There’s no way to connect an external microphone, and some of the advanced recording features, like exposure control, are also missing. But for consumers who can live with these trade-offs, the new camera could be a pretty decent deal.

With the introduction of this new entry-level camera, GoPro is quite literally getting back to the basics. The company has struggled to expand beyond action cameras. After trying to enter the drone market for more than three years, GoPro ultimately decided to kill its Karma drone and lay off 250 staffers in January.