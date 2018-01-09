You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Google Teams Up With Sony, LG, Lenovo and JBL to Take On Amazon’s Echo Show

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
10-inch Lenovo Smart Display showing the weather
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lenovo

Google is getting ready to take on Amazon’s Echo Show, with a little help from 4 consumer electronics heavyweights: Sony, Lenovo, LG and JBL all announced at CES in Las Vegas Monday that they are building so-called smart displays powered by Google’s Assistant.

These smart displays essentially function like a smart, voice-controlled speaker combined with a stationary tablet, and are being build with kitchen-use in mind. Think Echo Show, but with Google Assistant instead of Alexa, and a bigger emphasis on the actual screen. Lenovo, for instance, will be offering two screen sizes (8 and 10 inches) at launch. Amazon’s Echo Show on the other hand comes with a 7-inch display.

Consumers will be able to ask these smart displays for recipes, weather and traffic, or get updates on their day’s schedule. Answers will be displayed visually as well as with voice feedback. These smart displays will also be Chromecast-compatible, so you’ll be able to cast videos from apps like Hulu and HBO Go to these devices.

Oh, and there’s one more thing Google Assistant-powered smart displays will be able to do: Play YouTube videos with the power of your voice, as Google helpfully pointed out in an introductory video.

Related

That’s notable because of an ongoing spat between Amazon and Google about Amazon’s use of YouTube on the Echo Show. Google blocked the device’s access to its video service in September,  ostensibly because a violation of YouTube’s Terms of Service.

Amazon responded with a work-around, only to see YouTube yanked from the device again in December. Both companies said at the end of last year that they were in negotiations about resolving their differences, which also include Amazon’s refusal to sell Google products like the company’s Chromecast streaming adapter.

It remains to be seen whether Amazon will list the new Assistant-powered smart displays on its store. Lenovo said Monday that it plans to sell its smart displays this summer in two versions: An 8-inch display with a grey housing will cost $200, and a 10-inch version with a bamboo exterior will go for $250.

More Digital

  • PyeongChang Winter Olympics

    NBC to Live-Stream 2018 Winter Olympics in VR to Pay-TV Subscribers

    Google is getting ready to take on Amazon’s Echo Show, with a little help from 4 consumer electronics heavyweights: Sony, Lenovo, LG and JBL all announced at CES in Las Vegas Monday that they are building so-called smart displays powered by Google’s Assistant. These smart displays essentially function like a smart, voice-controlled speaker combined with a […]

  • Aggrestuko

    Netflix Debuts Japanese Cartoon Series 'Aggrestuko' and 'B: The Beginning'

    Google is getting ready to take on Amazon’s Echo Show, with a little help from 4 consumer electronics heavyweights: Sony, Lenovo, LG and JBL all announced at CES in Las Vegas Monday that they are building so-called smart displays powered by Google’s Assistant. These smart displays essentially function like a smart, voice-controlled speaker combined with a […]

  • Intel Studios

    Intel Opens Los Angeles Studio for Volumetric VR / AR Video Productions

    Google is getting ready to take on Amazon’s Echo Show, with a little help from 4 consumer electronics heavyweights: Sony, Lenovo, LG and JBL all announced at CES in Las Vegas Monday that they are building so-called smart displays powered by Google’s Assistant. These smart displays essentially function like a smart, voice-controlled speaker combined with a […]

  • 10-inch Lenovo Smart Display showing the

    Google Teams Up With Sony, LG, Lenovo and JBL to Take On Amazon’s Echo Show

    Google is getting ready to take on Amazon’s Echo Show, with a little help from 4 consumer electronics heavyweights: Sony, Lenovo, LG and JBL all announced at CES in Las Vegas Monday that they are building so-called smart displays powered by Google’s Assistant. These smart displays essentially function like a smart, voice-controlled speaker combined with a […]

  • viveport subscription

    Subscriptions Overtake Paid Downloads on HTC's Viveport VR Service

    Google is getting ready to take on Amazon’s Echo Show, with a little help from 4 consumer electronics heavyweights: Sony, Lenovo, LG and JBL all announced at CES in Las Vegas Monday that they are building so-called smart displays powered by Google’s Assistant. These smart displays essentially function like a smart, voice-controlled speaker combined with a […]

  • Fandango Logo

    Ticket Service Fandango Adding Google Pay as Digital Payment Option

    Google is getting ready to take on Amazon’s Echo Show, with a little help from 4 consumer electronics heavyweights: Sony, Lenovo, LG and JBL all announced at CES in Las Vegas Monday that they are building so-called smart displays powered by Google’s Assistant. These smart displays essentially function like a smart, voice-controlled speaker combined with a […]

  • HTC Vive Pro: New Headset With

    HTC Unveils New Higher-Resolution Vive Pro VR Headset, Wireless Adapter

    Google is getting ready to take on Amazon’s Echo Show, with a little help from 4 consumer electronics heavyweights: Sony, Lenovo, LG and JBL all announced at CES in Las Vegas Monday that they are building so-called smart displays powered by Google’s Assistant. These smart displays essentially function like a smart, voice-controlled speaker combined with a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad