Google Relaunches Google News App, Adds Paid Subscriptions

Google announced a relaunch of its news app at its annual Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View, Calif. Tuesday. The new app, which is now simply called Google News, will use machine learning to customize news results for consumers, and summarize news stories with a new format Google is calling newscasts.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai framed this relaunch as a key effort to strengthen media organizations. “In times like this, it’s more important than ever to support quality journalism,” he said. “It’s foundational to the way democracies work.”

The new Google News app will automatically curate five stories for custom-tailored to every consumer every day, and then let them dive in deeper on subjects with the help of timelines and other context from the web. The app is also integrating videos from YouTube and other sources, but Google didn’t announce any publishing partners for this video integration Tuesday.

Google launched the new Google News app, which is replacing its old Google Play Newssstand app, on Android, iOS and the web in 127 countries Tuesday. The company also added in-app subscriptions to allow consumers to directly subscribe to the digital editions of select newspapers and magazines.