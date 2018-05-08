Google Relaunches Google News App, Adds Paid Subscriptions

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Google News relaunch
CREDIT: Janko Roettgers / Variety

Google announced a relaunch of its news app at its annual Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View, Calif. Tuesday. The new app, which is now simply called Google News, will use machine learning to customize news results for consumers, and summarize news stories with a new format Google is calling newscasts.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai framed this relaunch as a key effort to strengthen media organizations. “In times like this, it’s more important than ever to support quality journalism,” he said. “It’s foundational to the way democracies work.”

The new Google News app will automatically curate five stories for custom-tailored to every consumer every day, and then let them dive in deeper on subjects with the help of timelines and other context from the web. The app is also integrating videos from YouTube and other sources, but Google didn’t announce any publishing partners for this video integration Tuesday.

Google launched the new Google News app, which is replacing its old Google Play Newssstand app, on Android, iOS and the web in 127 countries Tuesday. The company also added in-app subscriptions to allow consumers to directly subscribe to the digital editions of select newspapers and magazines.

More Digital

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Shuffles Leadership of WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger in Major Reorg

    Google announced a relaunch of its news app at its annual Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View, Calif. Tuesday. The new app, which is now simply called Google News, will use machine learning to customize news results for consumers, and summarize news stories with a new format Google is calling newscasts. Google CEO Sundar […]

  • Google News relaunch

    Google Relaunches Google News App, Adds Paid Subscriptions

    Google announced a relaunch of its news app at its annual Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View, Calif. Tuesday. The new app, which is now simply called Google News, will use machine learning to customize news results for consumers, and summarize news stories with a new format Google is calling newscasts. Google CEO Sundar […]

  • Google smart displays

    Smart Displays With Google Assistant Getting YouTube, YouTube TV, Available in July

    Google announced a relaunch of its news app at its annual Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View, Calif. Tuesday. The new app, which is now simply called Google News, will use machine learning to customize news results for consumers, and summarize news stories with a new format Google is calling newscasts. Google CEO Sundar […]

  • ESPN John Skipper

    Former ESPN Chief John Skipper Joins Len Blavatnik's Perform Group as Chairman

    Google announced a relaunch of its news app at its annual Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View, Calif. Tuesday. The new app, which is now simply called Google News, will use machine learning to customize news results for consumers, and summarize news stories with a new format Google is calling newscasts. Google CEO Sundar […]

  • UFC

    UFC Strikes Distribution Deal With ESPN

    Google announced a relaunch of its news app at its annual Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View, Calif. Tuesday. The new app, which is now simply called Google News, will use machine learning to customize news results for consumers, and summarize news stories with a new format Google is calling newscasts. Google CEO Sundar […]

  • Silicon Valley

    Vox Media Punches Up Podcast Ads With 'Silicon Valley' Interview

    Google announced a relaunch of its news app at its annual Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View, Calif. Tuesday. The new app, which is now simply called Google News, will use machine learning to customize news results for consumers, and summarize news stories with a new format Google is calling newscasts. Google CEO Sundar […]

  • ‘Deadpool 2’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad

    ‘Deadpool 2’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending Again

    Google announced a relaunch of its news app at its annual Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View, Calif. Tuesday. The new app, which is now simply called Google News, will use machine learning to customize news results for consumers, and summarize news stories with a new format Google is calling newscasts. Google CEO Sundar […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad