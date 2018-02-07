You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alphabet's Google Fiber Group Gets New CEO: Ex-Time Warner Cable Exec Dinni Jain

Alphabet’s Access unit, which includes the Google Fiber high-speed network, has appointed its third CEO in about a year: cable-industry veteran Dinni Jain, former COO of Time Warner Cable.

The turnover in leadership in Alphabet’s fiber division illustrates the company’s struggles to land on a strategic path forward for Access. Jain replaces Greg McCray, former CEO of Aero Communications, who exited at CEO of Access last July after five months in the job. Previous Access chief Craig Barratt left in October 2016 after Alphabet announced it was halting expansion of the Google Fiber initiative.

Alphabet announced Jain’s hiring in a blog post Tuesday. He served as COO of Time Warner Cable from January 2014 to May 2016 (when Charter completed its acquisition of TW Cable). Prior to that, he was president/COO at cable operator Insight Communications and served as group managing director for strategy for NTL Europe, where he worked from 1994 to 2001.

Google Fiber and Webpass wireless services — which include broadband access, pay TV and phone — are available in 20 markets across the U.S.

Those are San Francisco; Chicago; Seattle; Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Boston; Charlotte, N.C.; Denver; Huntsville, Ala.; Kansas City; Louisville, Ky.; Miami; Nashville, Tenn.; Oakland, Calif.; Orange County, Calif.; Provo, Utah; Salt Lake City; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego; and The Triangle, N.C.

