Google’s Daydream VR Gets Dashboard, Content Collections

Google wants to make it easier for users of its Daydream virtual reality (VR) headset to find new content and keep track of their phone notifications. To that effect, Daydream just got a new dashboard feature, as well as regularly updated collections of curated content.

The new features were rolled out with a software update Thursday, and officially announced with a tweet Friday.

Daydream has new updates making it easier to navigate and discover content. We've also made it easier manage your phone notifications, cast to your screen and more without taking off your headset. Jump into the Daydream app to check out these features! pic.twitter.com/Ru1lMTOWdN — Google VR (@googlevr) April 6, 2018

With this update, Daydream users are being greeted with a curated collection of new apps and games as well as noteworthy video series. At launch, these collections included Google’s Spotlight Stories, Hulu’s On Stage music documentaries and Discovery’s TRVL series.

In addition, Daydream also got a new dashboard, which was first announced at Google’s 2017 developer conference. At any point while using Daydream, users can now summon a dashboard that offers shortcuts to key settings, as well as recently-used apps.

With the dashboard, users can for example start to cast their experience to any Chromecast-enabled TV and change audio, Wifi and notification settings. The dashboard also offers quick access to a user’s Android notifications, so users can check whether they got an important email or missed a call without taking off the headset.

Much of this — minus some of the phone-specific notifications — is likely also going to be available for the upcoming standalone Daydream VR headset that Google is launching together with Lenovo next month. The Mirage Solo, which combines Daydream apps with advanced positional tracking, will be priced $400, and go on sale on May 6.