You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Google’s Chrome Browser Gets Support for Oculus Rift VR Headset

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oculus Rift
CREDIT: Courtesy of Oculus

Google just extended virtual reality (VR) support for its Chrome browser to work with VR hardware made by Facebook’s Oculus: The Windows version of Chrome now works natively with the Oculus Rift headset and Oculus Touch controllers, according to a new browser flag spotted by a Reddit user.

The functionality has since been confirmed by another Reddit user, who wrote: “Just tried it and yep, it works (had a quick look at the Google Mars surface demo). Without the flag enabled, you just get an option for a desktop 360 view. Enable the flag though and an option to view in VR is there, and it launches it straight to the headset.”

Support seems to be limited to the Oculus Rift for now; there is no word on whether Google plans to add support for Samsung’s Gear VR headset as well. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

VR support within Chrome is part of Google’s efforts to incorporate the emerging WebVR standard into the browser. This allows developers to deploy VR applications over the web, without the need to have users download apps through storefronts, and more easily reach users across a variety of headsets.

Google added initial support for web browsing in VR, and WebVR, to its own Daydream VR headsets last September. The company has also launched a number of WebVR experiments, and has been highlighting web-based VR experiences built by third-party developers on a dedicated website.

“WebVR brings virtual reality to the web, making it easier for anyone to create, enjoy, and share VR experiences,” that website explains. “With WebVR, you can open up a browser and get into VR just by clicking a link.”

Google isn’t the only company investing in WebVR. One of the other major supporters of WebVR is Firefox maker Mozilla, which even announced a dedicated AR/VR browser dubbed Firefox Reality earlier this month.

 

More Digital

  • Oculus Rift

    Google’s Chrome Browser Gets Support for Oculus Rift VR Headset

    Google just extended virtual reality (VR) support for its Chrome browser to work with VR hardware made by Facebook’s Oculus: The Windows version of Chrome now works natively with the Oculus Rift headset and Oculus Touch controllers, according to a new browser flag spotted by a Reddit user. The functionality has since been confirmed by […]

  • ‘Rampage’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    ‘Rampage’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    Google just extended virtual reality (VR) support for its Chrome browser to work with VR hardware made by Facebook’s Oculus: The Windows version of Chrome now works natively with the Oculus Rift headset and Oculus Touch controllers, according to a new browser flag spotted by a Reddit user. The functionality has since been confirmed by […]

  • Tribeca Film Festival Sessions Including 'Westworld'

    Tribeca Film Festival Sessions Including 'Westworld' Panel to Stream Free on Facebook

    Google just extended virtual reality (VR) support for its Chrome browser to work with VR hardware made by Facebook’s Oculus: The Windows version of Chrome now works natively with the Oculus Rift headset and Oculus Touch controllers, according to a new browser flag spotted by a Reddit user. The functionality has since been confirmed by […]

  • NBA 2K League

    Twitch Locks Up NBA 2K League Exclusive Live-Streaming Esports Rights

    Google just extended virtual reality (VR) support for its Chrome browser to work with VR hardware made by Facebook’s Oculus: The Windows version of Chrome now works natively with the Oculus Rift headset and Oculus Touch controllers, according to a new browser flag spotted by a Reddit user. The functionality has since been confirmed by […]

  • Susanne Mei - PeopleTV

    PeopleTV Inks First Pay-TV Pact, Sets Twitter Live Daily Talk-Show Launch

    Google just extended virtual reality (VR) support for its Chrome browser to work with VR hardware made by Facebook’s Oculus: The Windows version of Chrome now works natively with the Oculus Rift headset and Oculus Touch controllers, according to a new browser flag spotted by a Reddit user. The functionality has since been confirmed by […]

  • Yara Shahidi

    'Black-ish' Star Yara Shahidi Kicks Off Political-Engagement Campaign With NowThis

    Google just extended virtual reality (VR) support for its Chrome browser to work with VR hardware made by Facebook’s Oculus: The Windows version of Chrome now works natively with the Oculus Rift headset and Oculus Touch controllers, according to a new browser flag spotted by a Reddit user. The functionality has since been confirmed by […]

  • Netflix, Atresmedia Pact for New Third

    Netflix, Atresmedia Close Deal for New Third Part of ‘La Casa de Papel’

    Google just extended virtual reality (VR) support for its Chrome browser to work with VR hardware made by Facebook’s Oculus: The Windows version of Chrome now works natively with the Oculus Rift headset and Oculus Touch controllers, according to a new browser flag spotted by a Reddit user. The functionality has since been confirmed by […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad