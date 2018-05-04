You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Google Teams Up With Fandango to Bring Movie Ticket Sales to Google Home

Janko Roettgers

Google and Fandango have teamed up to let consumers buy movie tickets with voice commands: The two companies teamed up to bring Fandango’s online movie ticket sales to the Google Assistant, which powers voice interactions on Google’s line of Google Home smart speakers as well as Android phones, Android TVs and other devices running the assistant software.

Consumers can access Fandango’s service by saying “Okay Google, let’s buy movie tickets.” They can also ask for a specific movie with commands like “Hey Google, let’s buy tickets for ‘Black Panther’.” The integration even makes it possible to buy advance tickets for upcoming movie premieres.

However, Google Home users won’t actually be able to buy the tickets without ever looking at a screen. After selecting a movie and nearby theater as well as a show time, the voice action simply sends a link to buy those tickets to their phones.

“At Fandango, we’ve built ticketing innovations for a wide variety of mobile, social, AI bot and voice-activated platforms, so we can super-serve moviegoers at scale, wherever and whenever they are thinking about and planning a trip to the movies,” said Fandango president Paul Yanover in a statement.  “We’re thrilled to be working with Google once again, bringing movie discovery and ticketing capabilities to users on the Google Assistant, and giving them access to the widest choice of theaters from their living room or while on the go.”

 

