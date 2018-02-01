You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alphabet Q4 Earnings Come in Below Expectations, Company Has $10B Trump Tax Charge

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alphabet Inc.

Google corporate parent Alphabet didn’t quite meet analyst expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter, leading investors to send the stock down 4% in after-hours trading.

Alphabet generated revenue of $32.32 billion during the holiday quarter, compared to $26.06 billion during the same quarter in 2016. Alphabet’s adjusted net income for the quarter was $6.84 billion, compared to $5.33 billion during the same quarter the year before. This translated to diluted earnings of $9.70 per share, compared to earnings of $7.06 for Q4 of 2016.

Google’s revenue minus its traffic acquisition costs — the money it has to pay other companies as referral fees to get users to its sites and products — was $25.87 billion. Analysts had expected this  to come in at $26.23 billion, and earnings of $10.04 per share. However, Google’s traffic acquisition costs grew from 22% to 24% of its advertising revenue year-over-year — a key number that added to investors’ sour mood.

The company’s earnings are significantly impacted by the recently-passed tax bill: The company’s effective tax rate shot up from 22% to 138% for Q4 of 2017, thanks to a one-time charge of $9.9 billion for repatriating foreign earnings. Including this one-time charge, Alphabet actually lost $3 billion in Q4. That being said, Alphabet is going to be just fine under the new tax rules going forward: Without the one-time charge, the company’s effective tax rate would have actually declined to 15%.

Related

Alphabet’s balance sheets show growing income from the company’s hardware business, which includes its Pixel phones as well as devices like the Google Home line of smart speakers. “Other revenues,” a category that includes both Google’s cloud business as well as its hardware revenue, grew to $4.69 billion, from $3.4 billion in Q4 of 2016.

“We are pleased about the momentum in our hardware business,” said Alphabet and Google CFO Ruth Porat during the company’s earnings call. Google CEO Sundar Pichai added that device shipments during the fourth quarter had more than doubled year-over-year, and that the company sold “tens of millions” of Chromecast and Google Home devices in 2017.

Developing.

More Digital

  • iPhone X, Beijing, China

    Apple Posts Record Revenue for 2017 Holiday Quarter, Cites Strong iPhone X Sales

    Google corporate parent Alphabet didn’t quite meet analyst expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter, leading investors to send the stock down 4% in after-hours trading. Alphabet generated revenue of $32.32 billion during the holiday quarter, compared to $26.06 billion during the same quarter in 2016. Alphabet’s adjusted net income for the quarter was $6.84 billion, […]

  • Alphabet Q4 2017 Earnings: What You

    Alphabet Q4 Earnings Come in Below Expectations, Company Has $10B Trump Tax Charge

    Google corporate parent Alphabet didn’t quite meet analyst expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter, leading investors to send the stock down 4% in after-hours trading. Alphabet generated revenue of $32.32 billion during the holiday quarter, compared to $26.06 billion during the same quarter in 2016. Alphabet’s adjusted net income for the quarter was $6.84 billion, […]

  • BuzzFeed logo

    Lauren Powell Jobs' Emerson Collective in Talks to Back BuzzFeed News

    Google corporate parent Alphabet didn’t quite meet analyst expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter, leading investors to send the stock down 4% in after-hours trading. Alphabet generated revenue of $32.32 billion during the holiday quarter, compared to $26.06 billion during the same quarter in 2016. Alphabet’s adjusted net income for the quarter was $6.84 billion, […]

  • Facebook, World Surf League Deal Comes

    Facebook Streaming Deal Comes as Pro Surfing Rides New Wave Technology

    Google corporate parent Alphabet didn’t quite meet analyst expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter, leading investors to send the stock down 4% in after-hours trading. Alphabet generated revenue of $32.32 billion during the holiday quarter, compared to $26.06 billion during the same quarter in 2016. Alphabet’s adjusted net income for the quarter was $6.84 billion, […]

  • Escher Reality

    Pokemon Go Maker Niantic Acquires Startup That Develops Multiplayer Augmented Reality Tech

    Google corporate parent Alphabet didn’t quite meet analyst expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter, leading investors to send the stock down 4% in after-hours trading. Alphabet generated revenue of $32.32 billion during the holiday quarter, compared to $26.06 billion during the same quarter in 2016. Alphabet’s adjusted net income for the quarter was $6.84 billion, […]

  • youtube go

    Lightweight YouTube Go App Launches in 130 Additional Countries Including Brazil, Mexico & Turkey

    Google corporate parent Alphabet didn’t quite meet analyst expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter, leading investors to send the stock down 4% in after-hours trading. Alphabet generated revenue of $32.32 billion during the holiday quarter, compared to $26.06 billion during the same quarter in 2016. Alphabet’s adjusted net income for the quarter was $6.84 billion, […]

  • DreamworksTV - Amazon Channels

    DreamWorksTV Comes to Amazon Channels on Prime Video, Its First Streaming Move Beyond YouTube

    Google corporate parent Alphabet didn’t quite meet analyst expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter, leading investors to send the stock down 4% in after-hours trading. Alphabet generated revenue of $32.32 billion during the holiday quarter, compared to $26.06 billion during the same quarter in 2016. Alphabet’s adjusted net income for the quarter was $6.84 billion, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad