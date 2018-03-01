Instagram’s Girl With No Job, Claudia Oshry, Show Canceled by Verizon’s Oath After Anti-Muslim Tweets Surface

“The Morning Breath,” a talk show hosted by Instagram star Claudia Oshry — known as the Girl With No Job — and her sister Jackie, has been canceled by Verizon’s Oath after several anti-Muslim social posts from the sisters came to light.

Oath’s move to pull the plug on the Oshrys sisters’ daily show came after the Daily Beast published an article Wednesday about their mother, right-wing commentator Pamela Geller, who is “one of the most flamboyant anti-Muslim activists in the United States,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Claudia and Jackie Oshry released a statement saying that “our views are separate from our mother’s” and that “our political and cultural beliefs are not anti-Muslim or anti-anyone.” But older Twitter posts expressing clear anti-Muslim sentiments from each of them soon surfaced.

“‘The Morning Breath,’ an Oath social-media show, is being canceled immediately and we have launched an internal investigation and will take other appropriate steps based on the results of the investigation,” an Oath representative said in a statement.

Launched last April, the show was billed as a kind of E! News for Gen Z and millennial viewers, covering “the latest in celebrity news, pop culture, and (every so often) business, tech and science.” The show had been streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram weekday mornings at 10:30 a.m. ET, and the sisters have produced more than 185 live shows.

The sisters’ past comments on Twitter, since deleted, included Claudia Oshry’s 2014 tweet, “I can’t but feel like I’m funding terrorism when I take a cab” and one from 2012 in which she said “#OBAMA is a #MUSLIM!!!! YA I SAID IT.” Her sister Jackie, known as @jackieoproblems on Instagram, in a 2015 tweet directed to Barack Obama, said, “Hi @POTUS, Can you reimburse me for all the cabs I’m taking bc your piece shit of plan to defeat ISIS makes me scared to take the subway? Ty.” In 2012, Jackie Oshry tweeted a New York Times story about Obama’s likely visit to Israel with the comment, “No thanks! There are enough unwanted Muslims there already.”

Claudia Oshry, in an Instagram video posted late Wednesday, said, “Some news broke this morning about who my mom is, and then some really disgusting, vile, stupid tweets of mine resurfaced. I need to just come right out and say how sorry I am. It’s not cool, it’s not funny.”

Jackie Oshry also apologized in a text statement posted on Instagram on Thursday, saying the tweets are “not a reflection of who I am as a person today and I am truly sorry to everyone I’ve offended and let down. All I can do now is reflect and learn from this experience by showing everyone the good that is in my heart.”

Claudia Oshry last fall signed with CAA for representation in all areas. A rep for CAA did not respond to a request for comment.

Pictured above: Claudia Oshry (l.), Jackie Oshry