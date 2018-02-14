Univision’s Fusion Media Group Taps Vice’s Anu Subramanian as CFO

Univision Communications’ Fusion Media Group has hired finance executive Anu Subramanian, previously CFO/COO of Vice Media’s digital division, as CFO.

Subramanian will dual-report to Felipe Holguin, CEO of FMG, and Peter Lori, EVP, finance, chief accounting officer and deputy CFO at Univision Communications. She takes over for Anthony Viglietti, previously Univision SVP and CFO for digital, who recently moved to the company’s revenue team as CFO and SVP of revenue strategy and analytics.

Subramanian joins FMG a few months after Univision began approaching prospective investors about taking a minority stake in Fusion Media Group, which the media company formed in April 2016 after Disney exited the Fusion cable and digital-media joint venture.

Before joining Vice last year, Subramanian spent seven years at Scripps Networks Interactive in various roles, rising to CFO and head of finance for the programmer’s digital business. She previously worked at Citigroup, providing clients in the media and telecom space with M&A and capital advisory services, and also has worked at Goldman Sachs and Ernst & Young.

Fusion Media Group encompasses six former Gawker Media websites — Deadspin, Gizmodo, Jalopnik, Jezebel, Kotaku and Lifehacker — as well as The Onion, A.V. Club, Clickhole, The Root, Splinter, The Takeout, Earther and other digital brands. In addition, FMG produces content across a range of formats and platforms through the Fusion cable network and its long-form development and production division, FMG Studios, which includes Story House Entertainment and Onion Studios.

“We are thrilled to have Anu join the leadership team at this exciting juncture for FMG,” Holguin said in announcing the hire. “Her wealth of financial experience in the media sector, coupled with her first-hand knowledge of the digital content business, is perfectly tailored for FMG as we seek to capitalize on our positive momentum.”

Subramanian earned an MBA from the Yale School of Management, after receiving a degree in accounting from Delhi University in India.