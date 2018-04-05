You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fuse Media Will Launch Three Divisions to Target Millennial Consumers

Brian Steinberg

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fuse

Fuse Media said it has launched three new units aimed at reaching millennial audiences in more targeted fashion.

The company, which operates the the Fuse and FM linear and video-on-demand channels, Fuse.TV online and social media properties; OTT apps; and live events, has developed units that specialize in creation and distribution of digital content; branded entertainment; and audience development.

“Over the last year, we’ve tried to hone in on our brand,” says J-T Ladt, the company’s chief content officer. “In this marketplace. there’s so much content out there, it’s really important you stand for something your consumers know.”

The company’s Fuse Digital Content Studio will create content for Fuse outlets as well as social media and other platforms. The unit has prepared five series. “Made from Scratch,” (above, pictured) is a short-form documentary-style cooking series featuring artists preparing favorite childhood dishes. A pilot featuring Young M.A generated more than two million views on YouTube alone. “Weekly News Rap” offers a quick recap of developments of current events in politics and pop culture delivered  in rap format by a rotating cast of emerging artists. “Behind The Bar” showcases artists like G-Eazy, A$AP Ferg and Nick Cannon as they teach viewers how to make a favorite cocktail while discussing their latest projects. “Lie Detector” hooks up artists to a polygraph with close friends and family members joining the discussion. And “Hip Hop @45” (working title) celebrates the 1973 birth of hip hop in the Bronx with digital and social content that debuts daily for 45 days leading to the August 11th anniversary.

“Our 2018 goal is to increase short-form production by more than 200% year over year,” says Ladt.

Fuse Collab will serve as a marketing division that aims to create branded content, experiential opportunities and custom events for clients, including working on alignments for brands with artists, celebrities and influencers. The division is led by Jason Miller, executive vice president of ad sales and integrated marketing. The company has already set deals with Mars’ Twix to create a strategy around music festivals in 2018 and Boost Mobile to create a marketing program tied to Black History Month.

The company’s audience development division will be led by Patrick Courtney. senior vice president of digital strategy and operations, and was created to ensure original short form content gets seen by Fuse’s  audience through optimization of distribution. “Data and analytics are at the core of fueling all this content,” said Miller.  

