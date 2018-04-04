You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fullscreen Acquires Influencer-Marketing Firm Reelio

Fullscreen has acquired Reelio, an influencer-marketing platform described by its investors as “the Match.com of brands and creators on YouTube.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is designed to build out Fullscreen’s portfolio of services for brands to reach digital creators popular among younger audiences. Founded in 2012, Reelio has about 50 employees, all of whom will be joining Fullscreen.

Reelio had raised $8 million in funding from investors including e.ventures, the VC firms of Philipp Schindler, Lorne Michaels, Tremor Video founders Jason Glickman and Andrew Reis, and former Sony Music president Thomas Hesse. The New York-based company says it has partnerships with clients including Hearst, Reader’s Digest (now known as Trusted Media Brands), and Specular Theory.

Fullscreen said Reelio will let it offer a full range of influencer-marketing services, including custom integrated marketing services and production, and curated campaign management, direct self-service transactions with creators.

Fullscreen GM Pete Stein will oversee the Reelio operations, which the company said will be immediately integrated into Fullscreen.

“The integration of Reelio’s platform into our network brings us one step closer to building a complete solution for the future of brand marketing, which we believe will be social-first and content-driven,” Stein said in announcing the deal.

Pete Borum, Reelio’s CEO and co-founder, will join Fullscreen with the acquisition. “Reelio, like Fullscreen, has a focus on quality and relevance over quantity on our platform, ensuring that brands discover talent who are a natural fit for their campaigns and will provide the highest ROI,” Borum commented.

Fullscreen has increasingly turned its focus to branded content and social-marketing services, after shutting down its subscription VOD service late last year. The company, whose divisions include Rooster Teeth and Fullscreen Live, is owned by Otter Media (a joint venture of AT&T and Chernin Group).

