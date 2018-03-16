French VR Outfit Atlas V to Bring ‘BattleScar,’ ‘Spheres,’ ‘Vestige’ to Tribeca (EXCLUSIVE)

Atlas V, the Paris-based immersive-entertainment studio recently launched by Antoine Cayrol, Pierre Zandrowicz and Arnaud Colinart, will be presenting three VR experiences – “Spheres,” “BattleScar” and “Vestige” (pictured) – at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Atlas V will roll into Tribeca’s Immersive program with new episodes of Eliza McNitt’s science-themed “Spheres” and of Nico Casavecchia and Martin Allais’ animated experiment “BattleScar.”

“Spheres” is an interactive journey inspired by the iconic “Pale Blue Dot” image of planet Earth. The new episode to be shown at Tribeca explores the sounds of the universe. An earlier episode played in January in the New Frontier section at Sundance, where “Spheres,” was snapped up in a seven-figure deal. “Spheres” is made in collaboration with Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel at Protozoa, Oculus, Crimes of Curiosity and Kaleidoscope.

The first episode of “BattleScar,” a coming-of-age immersive experience narrated by Rosario Dawson and set in the burgeoning New York punk scene of the 1970s, also played at Sundance. Comprising three episodes of 10-to-12 minutes, “BattleScar” is being co-produced with 1st Ave Machine and will be made available on Oculus Rift by Arte at the end of the year. “BattleScar” follows Lupe, a Puerto Rican runaway who gets introduced to the punk world of Alphabet City by a woman she meets at a juvenile detention center.

Aaron Bradbury ‘s “Vestige,” co-produced with British banner NSC Creative, is a non-fiction experience using volumetric technology to capture what goes on in the mind of a Utah woman as she grieves her lost love and shares memories of their relationship until the day he died.

Both “Vestige” and “Spheres” weave non-fiction with strong creative elements, a hybrid genre which Zandrowicz sees as an emerging trend in virtual reality. “The VR field is blossoming and allowing us to explore different narrative forms and blur real and fictionalized images,'” said Zandrowicz, who directed “I, Philip,” among others.

All three experiences – “Vestige,” “Spheres” and “BattleScar” – were made with international partners and underscore Atlas V’s ambition to broaden its scope beyond France. As the commercial market for VR opens up, Cayrol said the company is aiming to work with different sales companies. Besides MK2 ,which handles various AtlasV experiences, the company is working with CityLights, the new L.A.-based financing and distribution studio dedicated to VR, and Dogwoof, the British outfit handling documentary production, international sales and exhibition.

The combined track record of AtlasV’s founders at festivals has already attracted many international technology players such as Oculus and high-profile filmmakers and producers, ranging from Aronofsky to Jan Kounen and Gaspar Noé, who will be making their VR debuts with Atlas V.