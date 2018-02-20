Fox News Plans to Launch Fox Nation Streaming Service (Report)

Fox News Channel is planning to launch a new subscription-based streaming service called Fox Nation that would offer commentary-and-opinion programming to “superfans” of the network even when popular primetime hosts like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson are not on the air.

Fox News is expected to announce the new stand-along service on Tuesday, according to a report in The New York Times. A Fox News spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

Executives did not detail the cost of a subscription or outline specific hosts who would appear via the new service.

In launching the new service, Fox News is joining the parade of traditional media companies seeking to offer new subscription-based options to catch some of the consumer herd migrating to on-demand streaming video. Walt Disney has outlined the launch of “ESPN Plus,” an over-the-top service that is expected to debut in coming weeks. CBS Corp. plans to launch a sports service, “CBS Sports HQ,” later this month, and another service based on its “Entertainment Tonight” program, later this year.

Fox News subscribers are known to be among TV’s most loyal. Indeed, the 21st Century Fox-owned outlet was projected to generate $1.67 billion in revenue from programming fees paid by cable and satellite distributors in 2016 by market-research firm SNL Kagan said, compared with $952.8 million in net advertising revenue. John Finley, an executive who supervises program development and production at Fox News , told the New York Times that viewers “value our product so much, they go to hotels and if they can’t have Fox, they send us emails. They go on cruises, and if they can’t have Fox, they send us emails.” He added: “This is a way for us to meet that demand.”

The maneuver also shows Fox News executives looking to expand their product offerings as their business unit becomes even more important to the fortunes of its parent company. Fox has agreed to sell the bulk of its assets to Walt Disney Co., with Fox News, Fox Broadcasting and Fox Sports remaining behind under the aegis of the company’s controlling shareholders, the Murdoch family, The new 21st Century Fox is under some pressure to suggest future plans for its various assets and the new growth it might wring out of them.