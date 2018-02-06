Fox Networks Group Names Jeff Hughes President of Digital (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox Networks Group has promoted Jeff Hughes to president of its digital consumer group, overseeing digital strategy and operations for all of FNG’s entertainment and sports brands.

Hughes takes over the position from Brian Sullivan, who assumed the role of president and COO of Fox Networks Group late last year after Randy Freer departed to join Hulu as CEO. Hughes previously was president of technology and innovation for FNG’s digital consumer group; as head of the group, he will continue to report to Sullivan.

The company said Hughes, who joined Fox Networks Group in 2016, was an integral part of the launch of the company’s new streaming platform for its authenticated apps. In the new role, Hughes leads the team that manages FNG’s TV Everywhere and streaming services, which in the future may include direct-to-consumer offerings.

Before joining FNG, Hughes served for five years as CEO and then chairman of Omnifone, a U.K.-based digital music streaming platform. Prior to that, he was director of IT and strategy for BSkyB, leading a team of 1,500 staffers, where he worked with Sullivan. Hughes began his career in the consulting business, working for PwC and IBM.

“Jeff has a unique combination of technology expertise and senior management experience, which, along with his insight into the needs of consumers, makes him the perfect executive to lead our digital team,” Sullivan said in announcing the promotion. “From my time with Jeff at Fox to our previous experience together at Sky, I have seen him create and harness digital opportunities, and I look forward to watching him continue to do that in this new role.”

21st Century Fox’s Fox Networks Group currently comprises Fox Television Group, which includes Fox Broadcasting and 20th Century Fox Television; Fox Sports Media Group; Fox Cable Networks, which includes FX Networks and National Geographic Partners; and Fox Networks Group Europe, Asia and Latin America. Under 21CF’s proposed deal with Disney, FNG would split apart: The “new” Fox is to encompass Fox Broadcasting, Fox News, Fox Sports 1 and 2, Big Ten Network and Fox Deportes, while the rest will go to Disney.