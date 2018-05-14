Tweet Analytics Startup Favstar Shuts Down Over Twitter Data Sharing Changes

Favstar, a startup that has been analyzing and curating tweets based on their popularity on , is calling it quits. The service will go offline on June 19, announced Favstar founder Tim Haines over the weekend. Haines blamed ’s decision to change the way it shares data with outside companies for Favstar’s demise.

Twitter had announced back in December that it would change the way it is sharing data with outside companies on June 19. These changes effectively put an end to some of its existing data formats, while introducing a new developer interface.

Haines argued this weekend that the company has neglected developers. “Twitter wrote that they’ll be replacing this with another method of data access, but have not been forthcoming with the details or pricing,” he said. “Favstar can’t continue to operate in this environment of uncertainty.”

Twitter didn’t respond to Haines’ criticism Monday, but the company had previously announced that it would postpone shutting off third-party apps by 90 days beyond the June 19 deadline to give developers enough time to transition to its new Account Activity API.

Favstar launched all the way back in 2009, and clocked more than 50 million visits at its heyday. The service was financed via a paid pro membership. In addition to running Favstar, Haines has also been the co-founder of a startup that is building tools for developers.