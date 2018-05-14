You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tweet Analytics Startup Favstar Shuts Down Over Twitter Data Sharing Changes

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Twitter
CREDIT: Sipa via AP Images

Favstar, a startup that has been analyzing and curating tweets based on their popularity on Twitter, is calling it quits. The service will go offline on June 19, announced Favstar founder Tim Haines over the weekend. Haines blamed Twitter’s decision to change the way it shares data with outside companies for Favstar’s demise.

Twitter had announced back in December that it would change the way it is sharing data with outside companies on June 19. These changes effectively put an end to some of its existing data formats, while introducing a new developer interface.

Haines argued this weekend that the company has neglected developers. “Twitter wrote that they’ll be replacing this with another method of data access, but have not been forthcoming with the details or pricing,” he said. “Favstar can’t continue to operate in this environment of uncertainty.”

Twitter didn’t respond to Haines’ criticism Monday, but the company had previously announced that it would postpone shutting off third-party apps by 90 days beyond the June 19 deadline to give developers enough time to transition to its new Account Activity API.

Favstar launched all the way back in 2009, and clocked more than 50 million visits at its heyday. The service was financed via a paid pro membership. In addition to running Favstar, Haines has also been the co-founder of a startup that is building tools for developers.

More Digital

  • Twitter

    Tweet Analytics Startup Favstar Shuts Down Over Twitter Data Sharing Changes

    Favstar, a startup that has been analyzing and curating tweets based on their popularity on Twitter, is calling it quits. The service will go offline on June 19, announced Favstar founder Tim Haines over the weekend. Haines blamed Twitter’s decision to change the way it shares data with outside companies for Favstar’s demise. Twitter had announced […]

  • apple-tv-4k

    France's Canal+ Offering Apple TV 4K as Set-Top for Pay-TV Subscribers

    Favstar, a startup that has been analyzing and curating tweets based on their popularity on Twitter, is calling it quits. The service will go offline on June 19, announced Favstar founder Tim Haines over the weekend. Haines blamed Twitter’s decision to change the way it shares data with outside companies for Favstar’s demise. Twitter had announced […]

  • TiVo Gets Voice Control via Amazon's

    Tivo Adds Alexa Support to Bolt, Romio and Premiere DVRs

    Favstar, a startup that has been analyzing and curating tweets based on their popularity on Twitter, is calling it quits. The service will go offline on June 19, announced Favstar founder Tim Haines over the weekend. Haines blamed Twitter’s decision to change the way it shares data with outside companies for Favstar’s demise. Twitter had announced […]

  • Cambridge Analytica's sign at offices in

    Facebook Suspends 200 Apps That Had Access to Vast Amounts of User Data

    Favstar, a startup that has been analyzing and curating tweets based on their popularity on Twitter, is calling it quits. The service will go offline on June 19, announced Favstar founder Tim Haines over the weekend. Haines blamed Twitter’s decision to change the way it shares data with outside companies for Favstar’s demise. Twitter had announced […]

  • ray donovan season 4 finale

    Roku Adds Full Seasons of Shows From Showtime, Fox and Epix to Roku Channel

    Favstar, a startup that has been analyzing and curating tweets based on their popularity on Twitter, is calling it quits. The service will go offline on June 19, announced Favstar founder Tim Haines over the weekend. Haines blamed Twitter’s decision to change the way it shares data with outside companies for Favstar’s demise. Twitter had announced […]

  • Google ARCore

    The Biggest News at Google I/O: Google Wants to Augment Everything

    Favstar, a startup that has been analyzing and curating tweets based on their popularity on Twitter, is calling it quits. The service will go offline on June 19, announced Favstar founder Tim Haines over the weekend. Haines blamed Twitter’s decision to change the way it shares data with outside companies for Favstar’s demise. Twitter had announced […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad