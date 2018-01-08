Ticket Service Fandango Adding Google Pay as Digital Payment Option

Movie ticketing service Fandango is adding Google Pay as a new digital payment option for movie ticket purchases across its online, mobile, and social ticketing platforms.

Fandango, a unit of NBCUniversal, made the announcement on Monday. It’s joining with Airbnb, Dice, HungryHouse, and Instacart in the launch of a revamped Google Pay — touted as bringing together Google’s various payment platforms, including Android Pay and Google Wallet, under one unified service.

Paul Yanover, president of Fandango, is scheduled to discuss the news at Variety’s Entertainment and Tech Summit on Wednesday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

A recent survey of more than 1,000 Fandango users revealed that 81% of consumers use some sort of digital payment service.

“With Google Pay on Fandango, you can buy tickets with ease — making checkout simpler than ever,” says Pali Bhat, VP of product management, payments at Google.

Senior VP of Fandango Mark Young said, “Google Pay provides a simple, intuitive option for Fandango customers to speed through checkout with just one tap. We look forward to working with Google as they grow this exciting new payment platform.”

The companies are offering $5 off movie ticket orders to anyone using Google Pay on the Fandango Android app and entering the promo code “GooglePay2018.”

Fandango said it achieved record-breaking ticket sales in 2017, with more than 70% of its sales coming from mobile devices. In December, the company acquired MovieTickets.com, which will join ticketing brands Fandango, Flixster, Ingresso, and Fandango Latin America in reaching 33,000 screens worldwide.