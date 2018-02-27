You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

YouTube’s Family Fun Pack Joins StyleHaul Network

TV show featuring the six-kid family is in the works at StyleHaul

CREDIT: Courtesy of StyleHaul

Family Fun Pack, one of the most popular kids and family channels on YouTube, has joined StyleHaul, as the fashion, beauty and lifestyle digital media company looks to diversify further into parent-pitched content.

Led by parents Matt and Kristine, Family Fun Pack features reality-style content chronicling the daily adventures of their six children — Alyssa, David, Zac, Chris, Michael, and newborn Owen — with videos about road trips, toys, games, food, clothes and other slices of family life and milestones. (Like most YouTube-famous families, Family Fun Pack for privacy reasons doesn’t disclose their last name or other identifying details, other than the fact that they live in California.)

Family Fun Pack more than 6.6 million subscribers on YouTube and has generated nearly 7 billion video views to date. The channel receives over 200 million monthly views. The kids also have four YouTube channels: Always Alyssa, Dude It’s David, Twin Time and Michael’s Magical Playhouse.

Previously, Family Fun Pack was affiliated with Studio71 (formerly called Collective Digital Studio). “We thought [StyleHaul] was a better network,” said Kristine of Family Fun Pack’s switch, which occurred last November. “We thought they could do more for us and cared more about us.”

Family Fun Pack is now anchoring the StyleHaul Moms community of creators, who produce content aimed at millennial moms and families, said founder and CEO Stephanie Horbaczewski. The company launched the StyleHaul Moms vertical in 2016.

“Kristine and her family represent everything we want to be in the family space,” Horbaczewski said. “StyleHaul Moms is one of our most important verticals, which has grown as our creators have grown and extended their lives.”

In addition to managing the Family Fun Pack channels on YouTube, StyleHaul also will work with the family to create new opportunities for entertainment development, licensing and merchandising, publishing and gaming, Horbaczewski said. For example, a long-form Family Fun Pack TV series is in the works, but StyleHaul execs declined to provide details just yet.

“We started right out of the gate. We are a very hands-on network, and certainly we feel the growth,” Horbaczewski said.

Family Fun Pack launched in 2011 with a video of the family’s 18-month-old twin boys putting themselves back to bed, which has generated nearly 100 million views to date.

StyleHaul’s audience is more than twice as likely to have children 5 and up than the average internet user, according to comScore — and viewers are 57% more likely to be expecting a baby in the next year. The company is owned by European broadcast and media conglomerate RTL Group.

