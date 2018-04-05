Facebook Renews Three Univision Comedy Series for Watch Platform

has renewed three original scripted series from Univision Creator Network, Univision’s in-house network and studio for digital talent, for the social service’s Watch video platform.

Coming back for second seasons are UCN short-form comedies “Las Kardachas” from Ana Alvarado (aka LipstickFables); “Mexican Survival Guide” from comedy group the Crazy Gorilla; and “Montoya’z Hollywood Break In” from teen twins Mya and Myka Montoya.

is funding production of the shows, as it has done with several other content partners in order to feed new programming into Watch.

“Mexican Survival Guide” (332,000 followers) purports to “teach” Mexican culture through comedy sketches. “Las Kardachas” (166,000 followers) is a parody of the Kardashian sisters; and “Montoya’z Hollywood Break In” (22,000 followers) is about twin sisters who leave behind small-town Texas to try to make it big in Hollywood through social media.

Last fall, UCN launched the shows as part of five original comedies for , with episodes running roughly 4-6 minutes. The shows generated 14.6 million video views in January 2018 alone. The two UCN shows that Facebook has not renewed are Josh Leyva’s “The Gaylo Show”: and Oscar Miranda’s “Bro-Mates.”

“Working with Facebook’s Watch has allowed new audiences to discover our talented group of digital creators and their unique, authentic voices,” Isaac Rosales, manager of partnerships and operations for Univision Creator Network.

The Hispanic media company launched Univision Creator Network in 2015. The division provides U.S.-based creators with support and resources, including access to experts, collaboration opportunities, and the potential to expand their audiences reach across TV, live music and sports events, radio and areas. Last year, UCN tallied 4.2 billion global video views across platforms.

Pictured above: The Crazy Gorilla’s “Mexican Survival Guide” on