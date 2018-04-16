You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Facebook Adds Ability to Tip Live Streamers to Mobile Apps

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Facebook Logo
CREDIT: Valentin Wolf/imageBROKER/REX/Sh

Facebook quietly added the ability to tip live streamers to its iOS and Android mobile apps late last week, allowing fans to support some of their favorite video game live streamers with donations.

The company first introduced tip jars for select video game live streamers in January, but at the time only permitted payment from its website. Back then, the company announced what it calls the Gaming Creator Pilot Program, which is designed to help Facebook compete more directly with Twitch and YouTube.

Part of that program is the tip jar for select participants, which director of games partnerships Guy Cross at the time painted as part of a bigger emphasis on monetization for gamers who live stream their content via Facebook. “We want our creators to make and sustain a living on Facebook,” he said back then.

As part of extending these kinds of tips to mobile, the company had to flag its apps on Apple’s App Store and Google Play for the ability to allow in-app purchases. This happened over the past few days, with Facebook’s iOS app now allowing purchases of $4.99 supporter packages. Facebook’s Android app on the other hand allows in-app purchases of $0.99 – $99.99 per item, according to its Google Play page.

In-app purchases like these are best known as a monetization mechanism for free-to-play mobile games, but have gained popularity across the board. App Analytics company Sensor Tower reported last week that the typical U.S.  iPhone user spent an average of $58 on Apps in 2017, compared to $47 in 2016. That amount included both in-app purchases as well as paid apps.

More Digital

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Adds Ability to Tip Live Streamers to Mobile Apps

    Facebook quietly added the ability to tip live streamers to its iOS and Android mobile apps late last week, allowing fans to support some of their favorite video game live streamers with donations. The company first introduced tip jars for select video game live streamers in January, but at the time only permitted payment from […]

  • Marvel's Jessica Jones

    Netflix Booms in Q1 to Hit 125 Million Streaming Subscribers, Again Beating Forecasts

    Facebook quietly added the ability to tip live streamers to its iOS and Android mobile apps late last week, allowing fans to support some of their favorite video game live streamers with donations. The company first introduced tip jars for select video game live streamers in January, but at the time only permitted payment from […]

  • Carl Chery at the Music &

    Apple Music's Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify (EXCLUSIVE)

    Facebook quietly added the ability to tip live streamers to its iOS and Android mobile apps late last week, allowing fans to support some of their favorite video game live streamers with donations. The company first introduced tip jars for select video game live streamers in January, but at the time only permitted payment from […]

  • Google Placeholder

    Google Expands Ad-Blocker-Aware Soft Paywall for Publishers

    Facebook quietly added the ability to tip live streamers to its iOS and Android mobile apps late last week, allowing fans to support some of their favorite video game live streamers with donations. The company first introduced tip jars for select video game live streamers in January, but at the time only permitted payment from […]

  • Mixcloud-logo

    Jeffrey Katzenberg-Led WndrCo Invests $11.5 Million in U.K. Audio Streamer Mixcloud

    Facebook quietly added the ability to tip live streamers to its iOS and Android mobile apps late last week, allowing fans to support some of their favorite video game live streamers with donations. The company first introduced tip jars for select video game live streamers in January, but at the time only permitted payment from […]

  • Netflix Q1 2018 Preview: Blockbuster Quarter

    Netflix Q1 Preview: Another Blockbuster Quarter Despite Price Hikes?

    Facebook quietly added the ability to tip live streamers to its iOS and Android mobile apps late last week, allowing fans to support some of their favorite video game live streamers with donations. The company first introduced tip jars for select video game live streamers in January, but at the time only permitted payment from […]

  • China’s Weibo Reverses Ban on Gay

    China’s Weibo Reverses Ban on LGBT Content

    Facebook quietly added the ability to tip live streamers to its iOS and Android mobile apps late last week, allowing fans to support some of their favorite video game live streamers with donations. The company first introduced tip jars for select video game live streamers in January, but at the time only permitted payment from […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad