Facebook Stories Reaches 150 Million Daily Users, Company Announces Ads

’s adaptation of Snapchat’s stories format is now being used by 150 million users a day, according to data the company shared with Techcrunch Thursday. And with that milestone reached, is setting its sights on monetizing stories with ads.

The company announced Thursday that it will start testing video ads in Facebook stories in the U.S., Mexico and Brazil, before making the format available in other markets. Advertisers in those three countries will be able to buy 5- to 15-second video clips, which can also be based on existing Instagram or Facebook ad revenue.

Facebook first copied Instagram’s stories when it brought the format to Instagram in August of 2016. Since then, the company has storified pretty much all of its mobile apps, adding the visual format to Messenger and Whatsapp as well.

Out of those apps, Whatsapp’s implementation is the most successful, with Facebook sharing earlier this month that 450 million users look at Whatsapp’s “status” stories every day. Stories have also been very successful for Instagram, where they now attract 300 million users every day.

Snapchat on the other hand has 191 million users across its entire service. The service’s user growth has been stalling, to the dismay of investors. Shares Snapchat’s corporate parent Snap were traded for $10.56 at the close of markets Thursday, compared to an IPO price of $17.