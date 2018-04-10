Facebook Shares Climb as Mark Zuckerberg Testifies at Senate Hearing

Investors drove up ’s stock price 5% after CEO Mark Zuckerberg proffered apologies to a Senate committee about the social giant’s errors in the Cambridge Analytica data-privacy scandal.

Shares began climbing at 2:52 p.m. ET, as Zuckerberg was delivering his opening remarks to the committee. As of 3:20 p.m. ET, while he was still testifying, shares were up 4.8%, to $165.52 per share.

“We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I’m sorry,” Zuckerberg told the senators in his prepared remarks.

What may have reassured Wall Street: No real bombshells came out at the Senate hearing. Zuckerberg was succinct, apologetic and appeared willing to follow up to provide additional information. In the weeks since the Cambridge Analytica disclosures came out, Zuckerberg — after sitting on the sidelines for five days — has apologized and discussed what Facebook is trying to do rectify the situation.

Broader markets were already buoyed Tuesday after fears ebbed of a U.S. trade war with China were mitigated by comments from Chinese president Xi Jinping calling for “dialogue” between the two countries rather than “confrontation.”

During Tuesday afternoon’s hearing, the senators asked the CEO about a range of topics, including its handling of the Cambridge Analytica situation, its policies about user privacy, hate speech, and Facebook’s role in dealing with bad actors trying to influence elections. Several members of the committee, including Sen. Bill Nelson (D.-Fla.), warned Zuckerberg that Congress may step in to pass new laws governing Facebook’s ability to collect user data.

The joint hearing before the Senate Judiciary and Senate Commerce Committees was scheduled to start at 2:15 p.m. ET, but kicked off around 2:30.