Facebook Stock Sinks After Controversy Involving Data Firm Tied to Trump Campaign

shares fell more than 3% Monday, after reports over the weekend that a data-analytics firm that worked for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign improperly obtained access to information on more than 50 million users.

According to reports by the New York Times and the U.K.’s Guardian, the company — Cambridge Analytica — had gotten hold of data on 50 million users, without their knowledge or consent. The reports also said the data had not been deleted despite Facebook’s demands that the firm do so going back to 2015.

On Saturday, Facebook denied that the Cambridge Analytica situation constituted a “data breach.” It also said that Cambridge Analytica did not use any of the Facebook data in question as part of its work on behalf of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

According to Facebook, University of Cambridge professor Aleksandr Kogan lied to Facebook and violated its terms of service by passing on the data from an app that was using the Facebook login feature to Cambridge Analytica.

“Aleksandr Kogan requested and gained access to information from users who chose to sign up to his app, and everyone involved gave their consent,” Paul Grewal, Facebook VP and deputy general counsel, wrote in a statement on the company’s blog site on Saturday. “People knowingly provided their information, no systems were infiltrated, and no passwords or sensitive pieces of information were stolen or hacked.”

Related Facebook Plans to Launch Oculus Go VR Headset at f8 Developer Conference (EXCLUSIVE) RuPaul Weighs in on Trump, Oprah for President and #MeToo Movement

Facebook announced late Friday that it was suspending Strategic Communication Laboratories and its Cambridge Analytica division.

Kogan created an app, “thisisyourdigitallife,” that offered personality predictions and advertised itself on Facebook as “a research app used by psychologists.” Around 270,000 people downloaded the app, granted access to data such as the city they set on their profile or Facebook content they had liked, as well as some limited information about friends who had privacy settings that allowed that sharing. Hence, through the 270,000 users who opted in to Kogan’s app, he was able to access data on 50 million-plus Facebook users.

“Although Kogan gained access to this information in a legitimate way and through the proper channels that governed all developers on Facebook at that time, he did not subsequently abide by our rules,” Grewal wrote.

Facebook will take “legal action if necessary” against Cambridge Analytica or others involved, Grewal added.

According to Facebook, today all apps requesting detailed user information go through an app review process that requires developers to justify the data they’re looking to collect and how they’re going to use it.