Facebook Sets Pre-Roll Ad Expansion, Details Kinds of Videos That Aren’t Eligible for Monetization

says it’s expanding pre-roll video ads to more areas of the platform — and it’s also clarifying its monetization policies to spell out what kinds of videos aren’t eligible for ads.

The company said Friday that after testing pre-roll ads for shows in , it will be expanding the test to places where people seek out videos, like in search results or on a Page timeline.

Facebook also announced that it will test a show “preview” trailer ad format, aimed at helping users discover episodes in their News Feed. With that format, when a viewer taps on the trailer, a short ad will play before it presents the full episode in .

As it widens the available of video ads, however, Facebook also wants to be clear that it’s going to exclude certain low-quality videos or publishers who engage in “sharing and distribution schemes” will not be eligible for ads.

“We are focused on growing payouts for creators and publishers who develop engaged and loyal audiences and are working on growing payouts for partners who develop loyal, engaged viewing,” Facebook’s VP of media partnerships Nick Grudin and product management director Maria Angelidou-Smith wrote in a blog post.

As part of “removing incentives from content that creates less value for people,” Facebook has updated its Monetization Eligibility Standards and Content Guidelines for Monetization. The enforcement of the new policies will be rolled out in phases “so content partners can adapt,” the Facebook execs said, but warned that repeated violations would result in offenders getting demonentized.

Facebook recently introduced a new “pre-publish brand safety check” tool for content partners, to verify that their videos are eligible for monetization prior to posting.

Specifically, Facebook outlined three areas that aren’t kosher for advertising:

Manufactured sharing and distribution schemes: Content partners with paid arrangements for Pages to methodically and inorganically share videos can no longer monetize views originating on the third party Pages. This behavior optimizes for distribution rather than quality and does not build deep relationships between people and content. It aligns with our recent Branded Content policy update, prohibiting Pages and Profiles from accepting payment to share content they did not have a hand in creating.

Content partners with paid arrangements for Pages to methodically and inorganically share videos can no longer monetize views originating on the third party Pages. This behavior optimizes for distribution rather than quality and does not build deep relationships between people and content. It aligns with our recent Branded Content policy update, prohibiting Pages and Profiles from accepting payment to share content they did not have a hand in creating. Formats unsuitable for an ad: When content partners use video formats that aren’t actually video – like static or minimal movement videos or content that just loops – they are creating experiences not intended for ad break monetization. People do not expect to see ads in this type of content, and this is not the type of content advertisers want to run ads in.

When content partners use video formats that aren’t actually video – like static or minimal movement videos or content that just loops – they are creating experiences not intended for ad break monetization. People do not expect to see ads in this type of content, and this is not the type of content advertisers want to run ads in. Limited editorialization of content: Pages primarily distributing videos of repurposed clips from other sources with limited editorialization do not foster engaged, loyal communities in the way that Pages that produce and publish original, thematic or episodic videos do. While we will not be taking immediate enforcement action on this issue, we want to signal to content producers that this is a programming style we will more deeply evaluate over the coming weeks and months to assess what level of distribution and monetization matches the value created for people.

The social platform also noted that it recently introduced a feature that automatically detects optimal placement for ad breaks within eligible videos.