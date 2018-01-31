Facebook Says It’s Cutting Down on Viral Videos as 2017 Revenue Tops $40B

is cutting down on viral videos as it looks to improve the quality of the time spent on the service, announced CEO Mark Zuckerberg as part of the company’s Q4 2017 earnings release Wednesday.

“Last quarter, we made changes to show fewer viral videos to make sure people’s time is well spent,” he said. “In total, we made changes that reduced time spent on by roughly 50 million hours every day.”

That announcement, as well as slowing user growth, seemed to shake investors, who sent Facebook’s stock down as much as 5% in after-hours trading. That’s despite the fact that Facebook once again had a blockbuster year in 2017: The company revealed Wednesday that it generated $40.65 billion in revenue in 2017, compared to $26.89 billion in 2016.

The company also beat revenue expectations for the quarter ending December 31: Facebook generated $12.97 billion revenue during the holiday quarter, compared to $8.8 billion during the same quarter in 2016. Diluted earnings per share came in at $1.44, compared to $1.21 the year before.

Analysts had expected that Facebook would generate revenue of $12.54 billion and earnings of $1.95 per share. Facebook explained the discrepancy on earnings per share with a $0.77 negative impact of the Trump tax cuts.

Facebook’s daily active users reached 1.4 billion in December of 2017, compared to 1.23 billion in December of 2016. Monthly active users were 2.13 billion, compared to 1.86 billion 12 months earlier. However, its U.S. daily active users declined from 185 million to 184 million on a quarter-to-quarter basis — the first time the company has seen such a decline.

Facebook has been changing the way it presents posts within its users news feed over the past couple of months, in part as a response to criticism that it had boosted false and misleading stories during the 2016 Presidential election.

Zuckerberg had already warned investors during the company’s Q3 2017 earnings call that some of these changes, including the hiring of many more employees to screen for inappropriate content, could impact the company’s bottom line.

Developing.