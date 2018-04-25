Facebook Puts Former FCC Chairman Kevin Martin in Charge of Public Policy

Under growing political pressure, mixed up its public policy team Tuesday, putting a key Republican in charge of its operations in Washington D.C.: Former FCC Chairman Kevin Martin will serve as the company’s new interim vice president of U.S. public policy.

Martin is taking over the top policy job from Erin Egan, who will continue to work as the company’s Chief Privacy Officer. The news was first reported by Axios.

“Kevin will become interim head of US Public Policy while Erin Egan focuses on her expanded duties as Chief Privacy Officer,” a spokesperson confirmed. “For the last couple years, Erin wore both hats at the company.”

Facebook first hired Martin in 2015 as its vice president of mobile and global access policy. Martin had joined the FCC as commissioner in 2001, and became the commission’s chairman in 2005. He left that post in 2009 and subsequently consulted with a number of companies, including Facebook.

Facebook has been under increased pressure over its handling of customer data following the revelations that Trump campaign-linked Cambridge Analytica was able to obtain private data from over 50 million of the company’s users. CEO Mark Zuckerberg even testified twice before Congress earlier this month.