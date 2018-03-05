Facebook Hires BuzzFeed’s Matthew Henick in Media-Partnerships Role

Matthew Henick is exiting his post as head of BuzzFeed’s entertainment studio to join ’s media partnerships team.

has hired Henick as head of content planning and strategy, media partnerships. Henick will report to Nick Grudin, Facebook’s VP of media partnerships, and is relocating from L.A. to the Facebook campus in Menlo Park, Calif.

Henick announced the move in a post on Facebook on Monday.

“Facebook is just setting out on its journey to become a new kind of video platform for the world, and the opportunity to tag along was just too good to pass up,” Henick wrote.

“As media learns to wield the advantages of the digital world, a completely new video experience is emerging on mobile, with a potential for social and interactivity that we’re only beginning to tap,” he continued. “Facebook is in an amazing position to offer that. It’s a clear extension of the company’s mission to bring the world closer together.”

Facebook’s media partnerships group is separate from the original entertainment team headed by Ricky Van Veen.

A BuzzFeed rep said in a statement, “We love Henick, wish him all the very best of luck, and look forward to continuing to work closely with him in his new role. He leaves our fast-growing Studio business in great shape, and we’re excited to bring aboard a new leader for the group who will take it to the next level.”

Henick joined BuzzFeed in September 2014, and oversaw the digital-media company’s production of original short- and long-form video entertainment projects.

His departure comes after BuzzFeed reorganized its entertainment group in January, shifting Ze Frank — previously head of BuzzFeed Entertainment — into a companywide R&D role. BuzzFeed is seeking a replacement for Henick, as well as a COO to oversee the business operations of the BuzzFeed Studio group.

Henick has an MFA from the USC Cinematic Arts’ Peter Stark Producing Program; a master’s degree in digital media studies from Stanford University; and a bachelor’s degree in science, technology and society from Stanford.