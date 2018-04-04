Facebook CEO Commits to Bringing European Privacy Changes to All Users

CEO Mark Zuckerberg told reporters during a conference call Wednesday that the company intends to make the same privacy protections that it has to implement in Europe available to all of its users. “We intend to make all the controls and settings available everywhere, not just in Europe,” Zuckerberg said.

With these comments, Zuckerberg specifically denied a Reuters story from Tuesday that stated that the company was not going to comply with new European privacy regulations outside of Europe.

Companies like have to tighten their data protections within the European Union due to a new set of regulations called the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The GDRP, which goes in effect on May 25, requires companies to obtain consent before collecting data from consumers. It also gives consumers the right to learn what companies know about them and even ask a company like Facebook to delete photos or any other data they may have.

Non-compliance can be expensive: The maximum fine is up to 4 percent of a company’s global revenue, which would be $1.6 billion for Facebook, based on the company’s 2017 results. “If the GDPR had been in effect when all this happened, Facebook would have been in deep trouble, thanks to those huge fines,” says David Meyer, a Berlin-based privacy expert who recently published a book titled “Control Shift” about digital rights. “The Cambridge Analytica episode is absolutely the sort of thing that the new law aims to stop.”

However, Zuckerberg said Wednesday that the company had long followed many of the same guidelines. “We’ve had most of what’s in there implemented around the world for years, not just in Europe,” he said.

However, Zuckerberg also used the call to once again issue an apology for the way it treated data protection and some of the other issues it is under fire for now in the past. “We didn’t take a broad enough view of what our responsibility is. And that was a huge mistake,” he said. “It is my mistake.”

