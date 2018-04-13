Facebook Exec Doesn’t Expect Privacy Backlash to Impact Revenue

doesn’t expect that the current privacy backlash will have a major impact on its revenue or business model, the company’s vice president of global marketing solutions Carolyn Emerson said during the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council event in London this week.

Emerson also said that the company hasn’t seen many people change their privacy settings on the service. “People are going in checking it out, for sure,” she said. Burt that curiosity doesn’t necessarily result in any changes, at least not for now. “We are not seeing a surge in any changing in consumer behavior,” she said.

Emerson’s remarks were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

During her appearance, Emerson acknowledged that could have done a better job educating its users about their privacy settings. “There is a lot of room for improvement,” she said.

This week, Facebook began notifying users about third-party apps they have authorized in the past. The company also started to display notifications for users who may have been affected by the Cambridge Analytica data leak, and unveiled a tool that allows any Facebook member to check whether their data was possibly exposed to the Trump campaign-linked company.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced questions from lawmakers about that leak and his company’s response to it during two congressional hearings this week. During those hearings, he did reiterate that the company does impact its investments in security, which includes hiring thousands of more content reviewers, to have an impact on Facebook’s bottom line.