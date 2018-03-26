Facebook Names Eurosport CEO Peter Hutton to Lead Live-Streaming Sports Deals

It’s official: announced that Peter Hutton, who has been CEO of Eurosport for three years, is joining the social giant as director of global live sports partnerships and programming.

Hutton, who will start in late May at , reports to Dan Reed, head of global sports partnerships. Word of his move to Facebook, which has been aggressively seeking premium sports rights, first broke in January and was confirmed by Variety.

In the newly created role, Hutton is tasked with collaborating with both TV broadcasters and rights holders to forge live-streaming deals for sports content. Ahead of his joining Facebook, the company inked global exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games for the upcoming MLB season (although they’re weekday games, not in primetime, limiting their appeal to U.S. TV broadcasters).

“Peter is uniquely qualified to lead our live sports partnerships,” Reed wrote in a Facebook post Monday. “He knows the global sports rights landscape, owns strong relationships, and has a track record of delivering results on multiple continents. Plus, he’s worked on behalf of both broadcasters and rights holders.”

Related Facebook's Cambridge Analytica Debacle: Why This Data-Privacy Storm Is Different, And What's Next House, Senate Committee Leaders Ask Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to Testify at Hearing

Hutton joined Eurosport in 2015 after Discovery bought a majority-stake ownership in the pan-regional sports programmer. Previously, Hutton was co-CEO of the MP & Silva sports rights agency and before that worked at Fox International Channels to launch its sports business outside the Americas. He was CEO of ESPN/Star Sports based in Singapore and oversaw its rebranding into Fox Sports in Asia and Star Sports in India.

Hutton negotiated the move to Facebook earlier this year. The exec agreed to stay with Eurosport until the conclusion of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea; Eurosport and Discovery have acquired exclusive multiterritory rights to the Olympics through 2024.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my 3 years with Eurosport, an incredible experience with some brilliant people, both in Paris and in the wider Discovery family,” Hutton wrote in a Facebook post. “However, the potential to work with Facebook to help the team and its partners unlock the power of live sports is too good an opportunity to turn down.”

In joining Facebook, Hutton will relocate from Paris to Menlo Park, Calif.