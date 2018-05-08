Facebook Shuffles Leadership of WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger in Major Reorg

Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Facebook underwent a major corporate reorganization Tuesday, shuffling the executive leadership of key apps including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram, and launching a new team dedicated to Blockchain innovation. The reorganization was first reported by Recode, and has since been partially confirmed by one of the Facebook executives involved.

As part of the reorg, Facebook is reportedly structuring its company under three pillars: Apps, product services and new platforms & infrastructure. Apps, which includes both Facebook’s main app as well as WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger, is being led by the company’s chief product officer Chris Cox.

In that group, responsibilities have also shifted. Former Internet.org VP Chris Daniels is taking over the leadership of WhatsApp. Stan Chudnovsky, who until now headed Messenger product development, will now lead the entire Messenger team. And Adam Mosseri, who previously led the development of newsfeed, will now be in charge of product for Instagram.

Instagram’s VP of product Kevin Weil, who joined the company from Twitter a little over two years ago and was instrumental to the development of Instagram Stories, is heading to a new Blockchain team that’s part of the new platforms & infrastructure group.

This Blockchain team is being led by David Marcus, the former head of Messenger. Marcus has long been a Blockchain enthusiast, and reportedly at one point even played with the idea of founding his own crypto-currency startup. On Tuesday, he said that he was excited about the new role. “I’m setting up a small group to explore how to best leverage Blockchain across Facebook, starting from scratch,” he wrote on Facebook.

 

