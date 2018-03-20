Facebook User-Data Scandal Wipes Out More Than $60 Billion of Social Giant’s Market Cap

Shares of Facebook continued their downward slide Tuesday as investors feared regulatory repercussions after revelations about the company’s mishandling of data on 50 million users.

’s stock was down 5.3% as of 1:10 p.m. ET Tuesday, after a 6.8% drop Monday. As of midday Tuesday, the decline had wiped out around $63 billion of the company’s market value since last Friday’s closing price, with its market cap at around $475 billion.

The Wall Street selloff comes after reports that Facebook user data was improperly obtained by Cambridge Analytica, a consulting firm used by Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Last Friday, Facebook announced that it kicked Cambridge Analytica and its parent company off the platform, claiming the researcher who provided the data to them violated Facebook’s policies. Both Cambridge Analytica and Facebook have denied that the user data was used as part of the firm’s work for the Trump campaign.

Among new developments, the Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into whether Facebook violated the terms of its 2011 consent decree with the agency, Bloomberg reported. Under that agreement, Facebook committed to explicitly obtaining user consent for certain changes to privacy settings after the FTC alleged Facebook misled consumers and into sharing more personal information than they intended.

Facebook was said to be holding all-hands-on-deck meetings with employees about the situation on Tuesday. In addition, the U.K.’s House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Tuesday requested that CEO Mark Zuckerberg appear before its Fake News inquiry to explain the Cambridge Analytica situation. That came after U.S. lawmakers issued calls for similar hearings.

Some Wall Street analysts believe Facebook won’t suffer any long-term setbacks from the latest controversy. “We see notable issues, but believe FB will work through them,” CFRA Research’s Scott Kessler wrote in a note Monday, reiterating the firm’s “buy” rating on the stock.

So far, top Facebook execs including Zuckerberg have stayed silent on the controversy.

On Monday, Facebook said it had enlisted digital-forensics auditors from Stroz Friedberg to conduct an audit of Cambridge Analytica with the cooperation of Aleksandr Kogan, the U. of Cambridge researcher whose app was used to collect the data on the Facebook users. “We remain committed to vigorously enforcing our policies to protect people’s information,” Facebook said in a statement.

According to Facebook, Kogan lied to Facebook and violated its terms of service by passing on the data from an app that was using the Facebook login feature to Cambridge Analytica.

According to Facebook, Kogan’s app would not be permitted to access detailed data on a user’s friends under its current policies. “We also want to be clear that today when developers create apps that ask for certain information from people, we conduct a robust review to identify potential policy violations and to assess whether the app has a legitimate use for the data,” Facebook said. “We actually reject a significant number of apps through this process.”

In other bad news for Facebook, on Monday the New York Times reported that Alex Stamos, ’s chief information security officer, will be exiting over internal disagreements about how to respond to the investigation into Russia’s interference with the 2016 presidential election.