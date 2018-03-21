Instagram Exec on Facebook User-Data Controversy: ‘We’re Horrified’

Charles Porch, Instagram’s global head of creative programs, said on Wednesday at the Variety Massive Summit that the teams at and Instagram are working to prevent future breaches of user data.

“What I will say, and I think this goes across all the platforms, protecting data and privacy across our platforms is our number one priority,” Porch told Variety‘s co-editor-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein. “On the side, we’re horrified at the idea that someone would misuse data. I can assure you that the team is on it; it’s a top priority. They’re looking into what happened and they are going to make sure that we take steps so that it never happens again.”

Porch’s comments came shortly after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence on the Cambridge Analytica controversy. It was recently revealed that the U.K. analytics firm, which worked for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, was able to access data on 50 million Facebook users without their knowledge or consent.

“I’ve been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Zuckerberg wrote in a blog post. “The good news is that the most important actions to prevent this from happening again today we have already taken years ago. But we also made mistakes, there’s more to do, and we need to step up and do it.”

The social media company says a University of Cambridge researcher named Aleksandr Kogan provided data to Cambridge Analytica after acquiring it in 2013 via an app he developed. Facebook first learned of the issue in 2015, at which time they demanded that Cambridge Analytica and Kogan “formally certify that they had deleted all improperly acquired data” and provided those certifications, according to Zuckerberg.