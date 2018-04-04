You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Facebook Says Info on Up to 87 Million Users May Have Been ‘Improperly’ Shared With Cambridge Analytica

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cambridge Analytica's sign at offices in London
CREDIT: ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Facebook revealed that, after an internal investigation, info on up to 87 million users may have been “improperly shared” with political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

That’s substantially higher than the previously reported number of 50 million users, whose data illicitly wound up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica, the U.K.-based firm that was enlisted by Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Facebook made the disclosure Wednesday in an update to changes it’s making to privacy controls on the service. Among the updates: Starting on Monday, April 9, Facebook will display a link at the top of users’ News Feeds so they can see what apps they use — and the information they have shared with those apps. As part of that, Facebook also will tell people if their information may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.

More to come

More Digital

  • Movie Theater

    Global Box Office Hits Record $40.6 Billion in 2017; U.S. Attendance Lowest in 23 Years

    Facebook revealed that, after an internal investigation, info on up to 87 million users may have been “improperly shared” with political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. That’s substantially higher than the previously reported number of 50 million users, whose data illicitly wound up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica, the U.K.-based firm that was enlisted by […]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Admits to Scanning Private Messages, Releases Privacy Policy Updates

    Facebook revealed that, after an internal investigation, info on up to 87 million users may have been “improperly shared” with political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. That’s substantially higher than the previously reported number of 50 million users, whose data illicitly wound up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica, the U.K.-based firm that was enlisted by […]

  • Sony Music Cashed More Than $260

    Sony Music Cashed In More Than $260 Million Worth of Spotify Shares in IPO

    Facebook revealed that, after an internal investigation, info on up to 87 million users may have been “improperly shared” with political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. That’s substantially higher than the previously reported number of 50 million users, whose data illicitly wound up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica, the U.K.-based firm that was enlisted by […]

  • The Long Dark

    Skybound Entertainment Launches Video Game Offshoot

    Facebook revealed that, after an internal investigation, info on up to 87 million users may have been “improperly shared” with political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. That’s substantially higher than the previously reported number of 50 million users, whose data illicitly wound up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica, the U.K.-based firm that was enlisted by […]

  • JoJo Fletcher

    DramaFever Adds 'The Bachelorette' Past Seasons in Exclusive Deal, Names Rena Liu New GM

    Facebook revealed that, after an internal investigation, info on up to 87 million users may have been “improperly shared” with political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. That’s substantially higher than the previously reported number of 50 million users, whose data illicitly wound up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica, the U.K.-based firm that was enlisted by […]

  • Reelio logo

    Fullscreen Acquires Influencer-Marketing Firm Reelio

    Facebook revealed that, after an internal investigation, info on up to 87 million users may have been “improperly shared” with political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. That’s substantially higher than the previously reported number of 50 million users, whose data illicitly wound up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica, the U.K.-based firm that was enlisted by […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad