Facebook Says Info on Up to 87 Million Users May Have Been ‘Improperly’ Shared With Cambridge Analytica

revealed that, after an internal investigation, info on up to 87 million users may have been “improperly shared” with political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

That’s substantially higher than the previously reported number of 50 million users, whose data illicitly wound up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica, the U.K.-based firm that was enlisted by Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

made the disclosure Wednesday in an update to changes it’s making to privacy controls on the service. Among the updates: Starting on Monday, April 9, Facebook will display a link at the top of users’ News Feeds so they can see what apps they use — and the information they have shared with those apps. As part of that, Facebook also will tell people if their information may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.

